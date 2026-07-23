Indian shooters endured a second successive medal-less day at the ISSF World Cup (rifle/pistol/shotgun) even as nations like Qatar, Sweden and Norway opened their accounts in Hangzhou on Thursday. Continuing the disappointing trend from the opening day, India's campaign in what is effectively its final major tune-up before the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya later this year showed little sign of improvement. Vidarsa Vinod was the lone bright spot, reaching the women's 50m rifle three positions final before finishing sixth. Great Britain's world No. 3 Seonaid McIntosh claimed gold, while China's Han Jiayu took silver and Norway's Jenny Stene won the bronze.

Vidarsa had qualified seventh with a score of 587 to make the eight-shooter final.

The remaining Indians struggled. Ashi Chouksey shot 585 to finish 23rd in qualification, while Tilottama Sen managed only 580 to end up 40th, adding to India's underwhelming start in the final global competition before the Asian Games in September-October.

There was some fightback in the men's skeet event as Gurjoat Khangura produced two flawless rounds of 25 to finish qualification with 121/125. He won a shoot-off against Kuwait's Mohammad Alawaad to grab the eighth and last place in the final but could not capitalise, eventually finishing sixth.

Abhay Singh Sekhon ended 20th with 119/125, while 53-year-old veteran Parampal Singh Guron finished a disappointing 81st with 107/125 in a field of 86 shooters, a result that is likely to raise fresh questions over the National Rifle Association of India's (NRAI) selection policy.

India's women skeet shooters also failed to make the final. Ganemat Sekhon was the best-placed Indian in 23rd with 113/125, followed by Yashasvi Rathore (110) in 28th and Darsha Rathore (109) in 34th.

In the men's 25m rapid fire pistol, Bhavesh Shekhawat kept India's hopes alive by ending Stage 1 in ninth place with 292. World Championship silver medallist Anish Bhanwala was 21st with 288, while Omkar Singh was tied for 23rd on the same score.

Stage 2 will be held on Friday, after which the top eight shooters will qualify for the final.

China are leading the table with two gold, three silver and two bronze, while the United States are second with one gold and one silver. Great Britain and Qatar have one gold each. A total of 15 medals have been decided so far in five events.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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