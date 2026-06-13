Double Olympic medalist shooter Manu Bhaker expressed her shock after the death of her coach and mentor Jaspal Rana, saying that she still can't process the 'unbelievable' news. Bhaker, who won two Olympic medals at Paris 2024, said that Jaspal wasn't just her mentor, but also a friend who understood her more than others. Manu paid her final respects on Friday at the latter's residence in Dehradun. Speaking to Olympics.com, a devastated Manu said that "the shooting range will never feel the same again" without Jaspal.

"I still can't believe it. It is unbelievable news. I am struggling to process it. He was not just my coach, mentor or guide, but also a friend who understood me better than most people," said Manu.

"The shooting range will never feel the same again. His voice, his advice, his presence - they were a part of my everyday life. It hurts to think that I won't see him standing there again," he added.

Manu said that the bond they shared went beyond the shooting range.

"There were times when he was strict, and there were times when he simply listened," Manu recalled. "He always wanted the best from me, even when I did not understand it at the time. Looking back now, every lesson he taught me had a purpose."

"When we started working together again, it felt like coming home," Manu said. "He knew when I was confident, when I was nervous, and when I needed support. He always found a way to bring out the best in me," she told Olympics.com.

Manu said her achievements bear her coach's imprint. "Every medal, every success, every moment on the podium will always remind me of him," Manu said. "A part of those victories belongs to him because he never stopped believing in me, even during the most difficult phases of my career," she said.

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