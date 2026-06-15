As the Rugby Premier League enters its second season, Rugby India president Rahul Bose believes the competition is already taking important strides. The addition of a women's league, a stronger international field and a growing ecosystem around the sport have, in his view, accelerated rugby's development in India. In a conversation with NDTV'S Rica Roy, Bose spoke about the league's expansion, the role of international exposure, the partnership with GMR Sports and his confidence that India can qualify for the Olympic rugby competition in the coming years.

Q: How will this edition of the Rugby Premier League be different from last year?

Rahul Bose: The biggest change is the addition of a women's league. In just our second year, we have two competitions instead of one, and we're proud of that because many leagues have taken five to 10 years to launch a women's edition.

A rugby match lasts only 20-22 minutes, so in the same 15-day window, we've been able to schedule five matches a day instead of three. That means two and a half hours of viewing every evening, which broadcasters JioHotstar and Star Sports are delighted with.

Another major difference is the women's field itself. We have players from 11 countries. Our Indian women are outstanding. When people see Indian players tackling opponents from Brazil, Fiji and Canada, they'll witness something powerful. In those few moments, you'll see a story of equity and empowerment.

Q: What kind of field have you assembled in the men's competition this year?

Rahul Bose: It's even stronger than last year. We have Luciano Gonzalez, one of the top players in the world, and Henry Hutchinson, who was the player of the tournament in the HSBC Sevens Series. The French are participating for the first time, along with players from Argentina, Spain, New Zealand, Australia, South Africa and England. It's a truly world-class line-up.

Q: How many countries are represented across the men's and women's competitions?

Rahul Bose: Twenty countries in the men's league and 11 in the women's league. But the traditional powerhouses in rugby are really seven or eight nations, and most of them are represented.

Q: What do Indian players need to learn from teams like Fiji to improve their standing?

Rahul Bose: Rugby is extremely competitive. Australia, Fiji, New Zealand, France, Argentina and Spain are all closely matched. A lot depends on who performs on the day.

The answer is simple: you have to play more world-class rugby. On the international circuit, we mainly compete against the best teams in Asia. The RPL gives our players the chance to test themselves against some of the best players in the world.

Last year, after eight or nine matches, three of our franchise coaches told me that some of their most valuable players had been Indian boys. That says a lot about how quickly exposure can accelerate development.

Q: What else does Indian rugby need to become world-class?

Rahul Bose: Coaching has been a major focus. We've brought in Fijian legend Waisale Serevi, Ben Gollings, the highest points scorer in Sevens history, and Paco Hernandez from Spain. We've been fortunate with the quality of coaches available to us.

People always talk about grassroots, but we've been doing grassroots work for 25 years. Rugby is already present in 322 districts across India. In places like Nandurbar, Beed, Keonjhar and Sonipat, people know the sport.

Schools, clubs and communities are the key. The challenge is expanding into urban centres. Ironically, the easiest part - reaching cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru - is what we're doing last.

Q: Does rugby need support from the cricket ecosystem at this stage?

Rahul Bose: Not really. None of our sponsors come from cricket. HSBC has long been associated with rugby, and Capgemini is a legacy partner of World Rugby. There are more developments coming, which you'll hear about shortly.

GMR Sports are our league partners. They aren't investing as team owners. I initially approached them to take over the Delhi franchise. Within two days, they said they would rather partner with the league itself because they already own teams across several sports.

Q: How does the partnership with GMR work?

Rahul Bose: GMR handles marketing, sponsorship and operations. We manage everything rugby-related - the players, federations, grounds, officials and competition standards.

This tournament is sanctioned and supported by World Rugby. There are 82 parameters that have to be met before World Rugby gives its approval. We're operating at the highest professional standards.

Q: Are you concerned about competing for viewership with the FIFA World Cup?

Rahul Bose: Not really. Our matches are in prime time, from 7.30 pm to 10.30 pm.

The FIFA World Cup comes around once every four years, while we're an annual property. If you keep adjusting around global events, you'll never find your own space. One year it's the Olympics, another year it's the World Cup. You have to coexist.

The Sevens calendar ends in early June, which is why this is the ideal window for us. If the FIFA World Cup happens to be on at the same time, that's fine. Sports fans can enjoy both.

Q: What is the Olympic pathway for India's men's and women's teams?

Rahul Bose: Our women's team moved from 10th to sixth in Asia within a year. If we continue progressing, even gradually, I believe they can qualify for the 2032 Olympics.

For 85 years, hockey has been India's only team sport in the Olympics. I believe rugby can be the next. I'm not including cricket because its Olympic qualification system is different. Through the traditional pathway, I believe our women can make history in 2032.

As for the men's team, I believe 2036 is a realistic target.

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