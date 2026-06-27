India scripted history at the 2026 World Rowing Cup III in Lucerne, Switzerland, with Lakshay and Ujiwal Kumar Singh clinching the country's maiden-ever gold medal at the prestigious event. The Indian duo produced a sensational performance in the Lightweight Men's Double Sculls Final, crossing the finish line in 6:26.09 to edge out Hong Kong (6:27.14) and the Netherlands (6:27.36) in a thrilling race on Saturday. The triumph marks a landmark moment for Indian rowing, as the country had never previously won a gold medal at any World Rowing Cup. The World Rowing Cup is one of the sport's premier annual competitions and serves as a key build-up to the World Rowing Championships, featuring many of the world's best crews across Olympic and international boat classes.

The gold medal-winning pair, Havildar Ujjwal Kumar Singh and Havildar Lakshay, are serving soldiers in the Indian Army.

Making the achievement even more remarkable is the composition of the Indian squad. The entire 18-member contingent competing in Lucerne comes from the armed forces, with 17 athletes from the Indian Army and one from the Indian Navy, underlining the military's long-standing contribution to Indian rowing.

Speaking to NDTV, Colonel Ramakrishnan, Commanding Officer, Army Rowing Node, said, "This is a historic achievement for Indian rowing. Lakshay and Ujjwal Kumar Singh have won India's first-ever gold medal at a World Rowing Cup, showcasing the immense potential of our athletes. Their success reflects years of hard work, discipline and world-class training at the Army Rowing Node. This victory is a proud moment for the Indian Army and the Nation, and we hope it inspires many more young athletes to pursue excellence in rowing and contribute towards India's Olympic aspirations."

The regatta is being held at the iconic Rotsee in Lucerne, widely regarded as one of the fairest rowing venues in the world due to its calm waters and Olympic-standard 2,000-metre six-lane course. The three-day competition, running from June 26 to June 28, features Olympic and para-rowing events and awards points towards the World Rowing Cup standings.

For Indian rowing, however, the biggest prize has already arrived, a historic first gold that could signal the country's emergence as a genuine force on the global stage.

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