World motorsport body FIA has given a strong endorsement for Indian racer Atiqa Mir's special talent, saying rising stars like the 11-year-old are redefining the future of the sport. Atiqa, the first Indian to be backed by the F1 Academy, is currently giving the more experienced drivers a run for their money in the age 12-14 category across karting series in Europe. Her ultimate goal is to reach F1, where no female has raced since 1992. "Rising stars such as Atiqa Mir are redefining the future of motor sport and her recent success shows how bright the future is for our sport," FIA, the world body for four-wheel motorsports, said in a post on social media on Thursday.

"With incredible support from her FIA Member Club, the Western India Automobile Association, Atiqa has already represented her country at the MENA Karting Championship Nations Cup and has now started competing in international FIA Karting competitions on her journey to professional racing. Well done Atiqa and we look forward to following your continued success," the FIA added.

In May, Atiqa had completed a historic sweep of Round 2 of the Champions of the Future Academy in Greece. Earlier this month, she became the youngest Indian to record two top-10 finishes in a FIA European Championship round in Sweden.

Last month, Atiqa had attracted plenty of attention by outqualifying Mercedes junior Niccolo Perico for pole position in Round 3 of the Champions of the Future Academy series in Italy.

The FIA too took notice of that standout performance.

"At the recent Champions of the Future Academy Program event in Italy, 11-year-old Atiqa Mir from India delivered a standout performance, securing pole position and setting an event record against a highly competitive international field.

"Her achievement reflects the opportunities that accessible competition can create for young drivers as they develop their skills and gain experience on the international stage.

"Through initiatives that broaden access to motorsport and strengthen talent pathways, the FIA is committed to helping more young people discover, and succeed in our sport," said the FIA in a separate post.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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