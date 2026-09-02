The Odisha AM/NS India Junior Kho Kho Championship 2026, organised by the Odisha AM/NS India Kho Kho High Performance Centre in collaboration with the Department of Sports & Youth Services, Government of Odisha (DSYS), the Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI), and the Odisha Kho Kho Association (OKKA), concluded on August 31, 2026 after three days of exhilarating competition. Featuring 12 teams across Junior Boys and Junior Girls categories, the championship brought together 180 rising stars, showcasing speed, skill, discipline, and teamwork.

The inauguration ceremony on August 29, 2026, coinciding with the celebration of National Sports Day and adding to the spirit of the event, was graced by Sudhanshu Mittal, President, KKFI, as the Chief Guest. The Guests of Honour included Pradyumna Mishra, Vice President, KKFI & Secretary, OKKA, and M.V.S.S. Prasad, President, Andhra Pradesh Kho Kho Association and Dr. Vikas Yadvendu, Head - CSR, AM/NS India.

In the Junior Girls category, the championship was won by Maharashtra, who overcame Odisha in an exciting final by 4 points (Maharashtra 24 - 20 Odisha). The bronze medal match saw Punjab edge past Tamil Nadu to claim third place. Tulsi Naik (Odisha) was awarded the Best Attacker of the tournament, while Maithili Pawar (Maharashtra) earned the Best Defender of the tournament. The Player of the Tournament was awarded to Sneha Lamkane (Maharashtra) for her excellent performance throughout the tournament.

In the Junior Boys category, Karnataka won the championship by defeating Maharashtra in a thrilling final by just 2 points (Maharashtra 34 - 36 Karnataka), keeping spectators on the edge of their seats.

The bronze medal match saw Odisha overcome Kolhapur to secure third place. Ibrahim (Karnataka) was adjudged the Best Attacker of the tournament, while Parth Devkate (Maharashtra) earned the Best Defender of the tournament. For his exceptional skill across matches, Aniket (Karnataka) received the Player of the Tournament award.

Congratulating the athletes, Ashutosh Telang, Director & Vice President - HR & Administration, AM/NS India, said, "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the teams who participated and to the winners who showcased exceptional skill and determination. The Odisha AM/NS India Junior Kho Kho Championship 2026 has once again demonstrated how structured training and competitive exposure can transform Kho Kho into one of India's most popular sports. By bringing together the best teams from across the country, we are nurturing talent and building a vibrant ecosystem for the sport. AM/NS India remains committed to going even bigger in the next edition, ensuring that Kho Kho continues to inspire and engage the next generation of athletes."

The closing ceremony on August 31, 2026, was graced by Prof. Prabhat Kumar Mohapatra, Vice Chancellor, Shree Jagannath Sanskrit University, Puri, as the Chief Guest. The ceremony was also graced by K. Ravi Kumar, Olympian and Arjuna Awardee, Suchitra Parida, Biju Patnaik Sports Awardee and Para Athlete, Pradyumna Mishra, Vice-President, KKFI and Secretary, OKKA, Vikas Yadvendu, Head - CSR, AM/NS India, Chandan Kumar Sahoo, District Sports Officer (DSO), Puri, and Santosh Kumar Sethi, District Public Relations Officer (DPRO), Puri, along with coaches, officials, and athletes.

The Odisha AM/NS India Kho Kho High Performance Centre has already established itself as a consistent talent incubator, with athletes achieving laurels at national and international platforms including the Kho Kho World Cup, National Games, and Khelo India Youth Games. By hosting national level competitions and producing medal winning athletes year after year, the Centre is creating the next generation of Kho Kho stars and strengthening India's position as a powerhouse in this indigenous sport.

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