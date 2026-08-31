Speedskaters from Adani Sportsline Academy won 43 medals, including 15 Gold, 18 Silver and 10 Bronze, at the School Games Federation of India (SGFI) District Roller Skating Tournament 2026, competing across age categories in inline and quad skating. The tally marks a 54 per cent increase over the 28 medals won in 2025, comprising 10 Gold, nine Silver and nine Bronze, reflecting the academy's continued progress in nurturing young speedskating talent. Kashvi Panchal (Under 17 Girls - Quad), Parth Shah (Under 17 Boys - Quad) and Rahi Joshi (Under 17 Girls - Quad) each clinched Gold in the 500 metres (m), 1000m and 3000m road events, completing a three-event sweep in their respective categories.

Pahal Salunke, Nivan Khalas and Rehanshi Shah each won four Silver medals in their respective categories. Naksh Prajapati also secured medals across different events, with finishes comprising Gold, Silver and Bronze.

The participating skaters represented Ahmedabad, Himmatnagar and Gandhinagar districts, reflecting the reach of Adani Sportsline's speedskating programme across Gujarat.

Mr Sanjay Adesara, Chief Business Officer, Adani Sportsline, said, "This performance at the SGFI District Tournament is a strong reflection of the talent and discipline our speedskating academy continues to build. Every medal here represents months of training and commitment from our young athletes, and we are proud of what they have achieved. We remain committed to giving them the platform to grow further in the sport."

The Adani Sportsline Speedskating Academy continues to identify and nurture young talent across Gujarat. It provides structured coaching, access to dedicated coaching and world-class facilities, alongside competitive exposure as part of its wider effort to build pathways for athletes at the grassroots level.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)

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