Classic Legends has announced its participation in the Indian Super Gaming League (ISGL) 2026, bringing Jawa, Yezdi and BSA motorcycles to a platform where competition, culture and community come together. The engagement begins in Chennai, one of the cities on the ISGL calendar, before extending across the national footprint. Through the league, Jawa, Yezdi and BSA motorcycles will be showcased across ISGL venues and experience zones, creating an opportunity for audiences to engage with the brands beyond the world of motorcycling.

Launched by LetsGameNow, ISGL is India's first franchise-based national esports league. Built around a city-backed format, the league brings together teams, gamers, creators and fan communities through a national championship pathway. ISGL's city-based format and growing creator ecosystem provide Classic Legends an opportunity to engage with a new generation of enthusiasts across both physical and digital touchpoints. For Classic Legends, this platform creates a natural meeting point between two thriving youth sub-cultures. While riding and gaming may look different on the surface, both are built around skill, self-expression, mastery and the communities that form around them.

Motorcycling and gaming are both deeply personal pursuits that allow people to express themselves, find a sense of belonging and connect with like-minded communities. Each rewards focus, confidence and continuous improvement, while the strongest experiences are shaped by the communities built around them.

Through its presence at ISGL 2026, Classic Legends will celebrate this shared culture and introduce a new generation of enthusiasts to the Jawa, Yezdi and BSA Kommuniti. Together, these brands have fostered passionate riding communities that have evolved into vibrant subcultures rooted in individuality, shared experiences and a sense of belonging. Through ISGL, Classic Legends aims to connect these worlds with a new generation that expresses itself through multiple passions, whether on the road, online or in the gaming arena.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)

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