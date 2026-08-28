Farooq Ahmad, a prominent content creator from Pakistan and an official PUBG Mobile partner with nearly one million subscribers, has died at the age of 28. The PUBG Mobile esports and content creation community was left shocked by the news, as several creators who worked with Farooq offered their condolences on the death of the prominent streamer and content creator. The news of the sudden death of the creator, commonly known online as Farooq Ahmad YT, sent shockwaves across social media and was subsequently confirmed through tributes shared by fellow prominent creators.

The likes of Falak PUBG, Dictator YT, Staranonymous Baba OP, and Crypto PUBG. Official channels and community handles associated with PUBG Mobile also paid homage to the late creator.

While the exact cause and circumstances surrounding Farooq Ahmad's death have not been officially disclosed, recent reports from Pakistani media outlets suggest that he died in a motorcycle accident in Calgary, Alberta.

Who Was Farooq Ahmad?

Born in Pakistan, Farooq Ahmad established a massive footprint across South Asian and international PUBG Mobile ecosystems. Building an audience of over 925,000 subscribers on YouTube and around 85,000 followers on Instagram, he held official status as an official PUBG Mobile partner and Canadian ambassador for the game.

He gained widespread recognition for his high-budget crate openings, account showcases, and inventory breakdowns. His video titled "World Most Expensive & Dream PUBG MOBILE Account Inventory" became a major highlight for fans, establishing his channel as a destination for viewers eager to see rare weapon skins, exclusive outfits, and substantial Unknown Cash (UC) spending sprees.

PUBG Mobile's official account also paid tributes to Farooq. "Rest in peace, Farooq. You will always be remembered," the pos read.

Rest in peace, Farooq. You will always be remembered.



The PUBG MOBILE community has lost one of its own.

Farooq brought passion, kindness, and so many unforgettable

moments to our community. We are grateful to have known him and honored to have shared this journey with him.



Our… pic.twitter.com/h4xdPNMZ9X — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) August 28, 2026

Farooq had recently hosted a watch party for the PUBG Mobile World Cup on his channel. His sudden passing has left fans and colleagues stunned.

"I still cannot believe you are gone, Farooq Bhai. You were more than a friend to me. May Allah forgive you, grant you the highest place in Jannat-ul-Firdous, and give your family strength and sabr. You will always be remembered and deeply missed, Ameen," expressed fellow creator Dictator YT in a tribute on Instagram.

"Farooq bhai has passed away. Please keep him in your prayers. May Allah forgive him, grant him Jannatul Firdaus, and give his family strength and patience. Ameen," Falakpubgm wrote in an Instagram story.

Across X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and YouTube, fans have flooded his comment sections with prayers and messages honouring his legacy within the esports domain.

An official statement regarding his funeral services and comments from his immediate family are expected in the coming days.

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