Union Home Minister Amit Shah stressed that the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to establishing India as a global sporting destination by hosting major international sporting events. Shah chaired a review meeting in Ahmedabad to assess India's bid to host the 2036 Olympics and preparations for the 2029 Police and Fire Games and the 2030 Commonwealth Games. Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghvi were also present at the meeting.

"Modi Govt is firmly committed to establishing India as a global sporting destination by hosting international sporting events. Today, chaired a review meeting on India's bid for the 2036 Olympics, as well as preparations for hosting the 2029 Police and Fire Games and the 2030 Commonwealth Games, in Ahmedabad," Amit Shah wrote in an X post.

Modi Govt is firmly committed to establishing India as a global sporting destination by hosting international sporting events.



Today, chaired a review meeting on India's bid for the 2036 Olympics, as well as preparations for hosting the 2029 Police and Fire Games and the 2030… pic.twitter.com/pR9vWYUXbR — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 27, 2026

India is also officially set to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad. Following the conclusion of the 2026 Glasgow CWG, the Commonwealth Games Flag was handed over in Glasgow to Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, representing Gujarat as the host state for the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

Sanghavi formally presented the Commonwealth Games Flag with full honour and dignity to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel during the State Cabinet meeting earlier this month.

The Commonwealth Games Flag will now remain in Gujarat until the 2030 CWG. Along with advancing the Fit India vision, it will serve as a source of inspiration for athletes and support the preparations for the upcoming CWG.

The Commonwealth Games Flag is a symbol of unity, friendship, equality, and the spirit of sportsmanship among Commonwealth nations. It inspires athletes to uphold the values of global brotherhood, mutual respect, and peace through sport.

The arrival of the flag in the host city is regarded as a symbol of the beginning of preparations and the growing excitement for the Games.

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