Red Bull and Honda are joining forces once again with Red Bull becoming a partner of Honda HRC's MotoGP factory programme from the 2027 season. The reunion brings back a partnership built on a shared ambition of motorcycle racing and an uncompromising ambition to compete at the very highest level. From 2027, Red Bull colors will return to Honda HRC's factory bikes and riders, bringing the partnership back to the grid and continuing a relationship with a proven history of success together for nearly a decade.

"Honda HRC and Red Bull are two companies that know each other very well through many forms of racing, and I am delighted to restart our collaboration in MotoGP," said Koji Watanabe, President of Honda Racing Corporation. "As we prepare to enter a new era of the MotoGP World Championship with the 850cc machines, it is critical to have partners who share the same targets and ambitions. Red Bull shares our goals, our drive and our exacting standards, and I am certain that together we can continue to add to the history we have already written on and off the track."

Red Bull and Honda previously joined forces in MotoGP between 2015 and 2023, working alongside some of the sport's most recognized riders, including Marc Marquez, Dani Pedrosa and Jorge Lorenzo. Together, they claimed four MotoGP World Championships, alongside 45 victories and 93 podiums, establishing a winning partnership at the pinnacle of motorcycle racing. Now, Red Bull and Honda HRC reunite with a shared ambition: to push the limits of performance, inspire the next generation of riders and help shape the future of MotoGP.

"As MotoGP prepares to enter a new era with new machines, new rules and new ambitions, Honda HRC and Red Bull are reuniting with a clear shared objective," said Alberto Puig, Honda HRC Team Manager. "Few organisations compete across as many championships as HRC and Red Bull, so this collaboration makes clear and logical sense. Neither party will accept anything less than victory, and that is what we must work towards if we are to make this combination the benchmark once again."

To mark the return of the partnership, Red Bull and Honda HRC will launch The Mechanic and the Calligrapher, a campaign filmed in Tokyo that brings together two expressions of Japanese craft: the precision of motorcycle engineering and the artistry of calligraphy. Featuring the 2023 Red Bull-branded RC213V, the clip draws on defining moments from the partnership's successful past before looking ahead to the new chapter beginning in 2027. The campaign celebrates the return of two names united by a shared passion for performance, while setting the stage for their next chapter in MotoGP.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)

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