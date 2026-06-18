Manpreet Singh on Wednesday became India's most-capped hockey player with his 413th appearance for the country during the FIH Pro League match against German. The 33-year-old midfield star surpassed former captain and current Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey who has represented the country 412 times in his decorated career. In recognition of his monumental achievement, Hockey India announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for the star playmaker.

"As Indian hockey continues to celebrate 100 years of its rich legacy, Manpreet Singh, who is one of the greatest servants of the game in the modern era, has achieved a feat no Indian player has managed before," HI said in a release.

"For more than a decade and a half, Manpreet has been the heartbeat of Indian hockey -- the relentless engine in midfield, the leader in moments of pressure and the embodiment of consistency at the highest level. Since making his senior debut as a fearless 19-year-old in 2011, he has been at the centre of India's resurgence on the world stage, helping shape one of the most successful eras in the country's modern hockey history.

"Now, with a record that once seemed untouchable, Manpreet has cemented his legacy among the greatest players ever to wear the Indian jersey," HI said.

Expressing his happiness on reaching the milestone, Manpreet said, "It is a very proud moment for me to have played so many matches for India. Representing the country has always been the biggest honour of my life and reaching this milestone makes me extremely happy.

"I dedicate this achievement to my teammates and thank Hockey India for its support every step of the way during my career. Every player who has shared the field with me has contributed to this journey.

"Through all the highs and lows of my career, my teammates have stood by me and supported me. I would also like to dedicate this milestone to my family, especially my mother, brothers, wife and children, who have supported me unconditionally from the very beginning," he added.

Speaking about what continues to drive him, Manpreet, who will turn 34 later this month, said, "What motivates me is that I have always had a dream to play for India and win medals for the country. I am so proud to have won medals in back-to-back Olympics with the team.

"The World Cup and the dream of winning Olympic gold continue to inspire me every day. My children also motivate me a lot. The support of my family and teammates fills me with energy to give my best whenever I step onto the field and make them proud." With 413 international appearances, Manpreet now sits fifth on the all-time list of men's players with most international caps, behind Belgium's John-John Dohmen (481), Netherlands' Teun de Nooijer (453), Australia's Eddie Ockenden (451) and Great Britain's Barry Middleton (432).

Manpreet is also ahead of fellow legends in the 400-caps club -- Pakistan's Waseem Ahmed (410) and Netherlands' Jeroen Delmee (401).

Remarkably, Manpreet is the only active player in world hockey with over 400 caps, underlining not only his longevity but also an extraordinary level of consistency and excellence sustained over 15 years at the highest level.

From enduring a challenging Olympic debut at London 2012 to captaining India to a historic bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, Manpreet's journey has mirrored the resurgence of Indian hockey on the global stage.

Along the way, he played key roles in India's gold-medal-winning campaigns at the 2014 and 2022 Asian Games, Asia Cup triumphs in 2017 and 2025, multiple Asian Champions Trophy titles and back-to-back Olympic bronze medals at Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Games.

One of the finest and fittest midfielders of his generation, Manpreet, who hails from Mithapur, Jalandhar, was conferred with the Arjuna Award in 2018 and the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna in 2021 in recognition of his exceptional contribution to Indian hockey.

Congratulating Manpreet on the historic achievement, Hockey India President Tirkey said, "Becoming the most-capped player in Indian hockey history is truly an extraordinary accomplishment and one that reflects Manpreet's remarkable dedication, consistency and passion for the sport. To represent the country at the highest level for so many years and maintain such exceptional standards is a rare achievement." "Manpreet has played a central role in many of the team's greatest successes in recent times, including the historic return to Olympic podium with a bronze medal in Tokyo. Records are meant to inspire future generations and I am delighted to see this milestone achieved by a player who has given so much to Indian hockey." PTI PDS PDS TAP

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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