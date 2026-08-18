India vs South Africa Live Streaming, Women's Hockey World Cup: India look to strengthen their position in Pool D after a hard-fought draw against China as they take on South Africa in their Women's Hockey World Cup match on Tuesday. India, ranked ninth in the world, impressed everyone as they held China to a 2-2 draw. In the other match, England defeated South Africa 4-0 to grab the top spot. For India, Tuesday's game is an opportunity to put themselves firmly in control of their qualification hopes. A win over 18th-ranked South Africa would not only boost their chances of finishing in the top two but also provide momentum ahead of their final pool game.

India vs South Africa LIVE Streaming | IND vs SA LIVE Telecast, Women's Hockey World Cup: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the India vs South Africa, Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 match take place?

The India vs South Africa, Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 match will take place on Tuesday, August 18 (IST).

Where will the India vs South Africa, Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 match be held?

The India vs South Africa, Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 match will be held at Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands.

What time will the India vs South Africa, Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 match start?

The India vs South Africa, Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 match will start at 6:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs South Africa, Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 match?

The India vs South Africa, Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 match will be televised live on the Star Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs South Africa, Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 match?

The India vs South Africa, Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

(With agency inputs)

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