India vs South Africa LIVE Score Updates, FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: India lead 3-0 against South Africa in their second Pool D match at the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026. Sunelita Toppo scored the opening goal for India in the 11th minute after receiving a pass inside the striking circle. It was a massive blunder from South Africa's defence, and they paid a heavy price for it. In the second quarter, Navneet Kaur found the back of the net with a powerful strike to double India's lead. In the very same quarter, Sushila Chanu extended India's advantage with a well-taken goal to make it 3-0.
India vs South Africa Hockey World Cup LIVE: Check Latest Score, Results And Match Updates Here
Hockey World Cup LIVE: Another GOAL!!! India 3-0 up
GOAL! Sushila smashes it hard, and the South African goalkeeper fails to keep it out. She gets a stick to the ball, only to see it deflect into the net. India go 3-0 up in the match. This is absolute dominance from the side.
2nd Quarter: India 3-0 South Africa
Hockey World Cup LIVE: India get another penalty corner!
India manage to earn another penalty corner. They press hard in the striking circle of South Africa and force an error from the side. Navneet aims for an improvisation but fails to get it right. India earn another PC though.
Hockey World Cup LIVE: GOAL!!! India go 2-0 up
GOAL! Brilliant hit from Navneet Kaur this time and she takes India 2-0 up. The forward comfortably beats the goalie, who jumps to her right but the ball sneaks through the opposite side to hit the back of the net.
2nd Quarter: India 2-0 South Africa
Hockey World Cup LIVE: Second quarter underway!
India manage to earn a penalty early into the second quarter. Can they capitalise on it this time? Here we go.
2nd Quarter: India 1-0 South Africa
Hockey World Cup LIVE: GOAL!!! India score!
Sunelita Toppo breaks the deadlock! Poor defence from South Africa, and they pay a heavy price for it. The pass is played to Toppo inside the striking circle. While there are two South African defenders in the area, both fail to stop it. Toppo gets the final touch and beats the opposition goalkeeper with ease.
1st Quarter: India 1-0 South Africa
Hockey World Cup LIVE: PC for India!
India earn a penalty corner but fail to capitalise on it. The drag flick is not executed to perfection, allowing South Africa to survive the tense moment. The score remains unchanged, with six minutes still left in the first quarter.
1st Quarter: India 0-0 South Africa
FIH Hockey World Cup LIVE: Chance wasted!
An early opportunity for South Africa, and Maree Caylin wastes it. She lets go of a golden chance! Caylin receives a brilliant pass and finds herself one-on-one with the Indian goalkeeper, but fails to convert. South Africa earn a penalty corner shortly after but fail to make it count.
1st Quarter: India 0-0 South Africa
India vs South Africa LIVE: Action underway!
India get off to an attacking start, but there is no real threat in the opening minute. A ball is played into the circle, but the referee blows the whistle and stops play.
India vs South Africa LIVE: India's starting XI -
— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 18, 2026
Here's your Indian Women's Team Starting XI for their second Pool D clash against South Africa at the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium & Netherlands 2026.
Star Sports Select 2 (SD HD) Khel & JioHotstar DD Sports (DD Free Dish)
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FIH Hockey World Cup LIVE: National anthems underway!
Both teams line up for their respective national anthems. South Africa's anthem is played first, followed by India's. We are all set for the match to begin!
Welcome all!
Hello everyone, welcome to NDTV's live blog for the India Women's FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 match. Salima Tete and Co. take on South Africa today. Stay tuned for live scores, updates, and all the action from the match.