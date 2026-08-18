India vs South Africa LIVE Score Updates, FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: India lead 3-0 against South Africa in their second Pool D match at the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026. Sunelita Toppo scored the opening goal for India in the 11th minute after receiving a pass inside the striking circle. It was a massive blunder from South Africa's defence, and they paid a heavy price for it. In the second quarter, Navneet Kaur found the back of the net with a powerful strike to double India's lead. In the very same quarter, Sushila Chanu extended India's advantage with a well-taken goal to make it 3-0.

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