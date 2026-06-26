India vs Pakistan Hockey LIVE Score, FIH Pro League Updates: Abu Bakar Mahmood scored with a drag-flick to give Pakistan a 1-0 lead against India at the end of Q1 of their FIH Pro League match in London. Mahmood scored from Pakistan's first penalty corner of the match, after India had missed three drag-flick opportunities. The two teams had earlier showcased a moment of incredible sportsmanship, high-fiving each other before the start of the match. These two teams met a few days ago, and it was an absolute thriller as India survived a late scare to win 4-3. India are aiming for their fourth win of the competition. Pakistan, on the other hand, are still searching for their first win, having lost all 14 matches so far.
India vs Pakistan Hockey LIVE Score, FIH Pro League LIVE Updates:
India vs Pakistan Hockey Live: Q2 starts!
The action resumes after Q1! This would be a massive win for Pakistan, which has already been relegated from the FIH Pro League. Remember, it hasn't beaten India in a decade.
India vs Pakistan Hockey Live: Goal for Pakistan!
13' Pakistan stuns India with a goal late in Q1! What a drag-flick from Abu Bakar Mahmood! Pakistan scores from its first penalty corner after India missed three of its own.
India vs Pakistan Hockey Live: Nasty blow!
Arshad cops a nasty blow! 12' Manpreet once again heavily involved as he unleashes a fierce reverse hit, but it's wide of the goal. Instead, it hits Arshad on the wrist. The player, despite the pain, decides to continue. Fair Play!
India vs Pakistan Hockey Live: Chance for India!
10' Another penalty corner, but India fails to capitalize once again, with Pakistan's rushers thwarting the attempt. They eventually get a long corner.
India vs Pakistan Hockey Live: Abdul not happy!
7' Sukhjeet with a foul on Abdul! India plays it long, but Pakistan wins the ball back deep in its half after a misplaced pass. Pakistan starts a counter-attack with Abdul, but Sukhjeet thwarts it by fouling the player. Abdul wanted a card their for Sukhjeet, but the referee was not interested.
India vs Pakistan Hockey Live: Penalty corner for India!
1' Less than two minutes on the clock and India already have a penalty corner. The Pakistan rushers, however, are up to the task as they quickly close down the effort, but the referee signals for a second penalty corner. That one, however, is fired wide of the target
India vs Pakistan Hockey Live: High-Fives!
Mutual respect shown by both sets of players, as the teams share high-fives before the start. Apologies for the confusion-India is actually starting from right to left.
India vs Pakistan Hockey Live: About to get underway!
Pakistan has won the coin toss and will attack from right to left in the first half. India will get the kick-off and look to pull off a win on Mandeep Singh's 34th birthday.
India vs Pakistan Hockey Live: Let's take a look at the squads!
India: Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Mohith Honnenahalli Shashikumar, Suraj Karkera, Amit Rohidas, Sumit, Sanjay, Yashdeep Siwach, Amandeep Lakra, Jarmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem, Mandeep Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Dilpreet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Selvam Karthi
Pakistan: Ammad Butt (captain), Abdullah Ishtiaq Khan, Muhammad Abdullah, Arbaz Ahmad, Mubashar Ali, Khan Nadeem, Sufyan Khan, Moin Shakeel, Waheed Ashraf Rana, Hannan Shahid, Zikriya Hayat, Arshad Liaqat, Usama Bashir, Ahmad Nadeem, Ghazanfar Ali, Muhammad Hammadudin, Rehman Abdul, Afraz, Waleed Rana, Umair Sattar, Abu Mahmood, Ali Raza, Abdul Manan, Muhammad Ammad, Waqar, Muneeb Ur-Rehman, Junaid Manzoor
India vs Pakistan Hockey Live: Playing for pride!
India and Pakistan are the two bottom teams in the current FIH Pro League standings. It's all about pride for the two bitter rivals, with only one game remaining in the league after this for both sides. Pakistan is winless so far, losing all 14 of its matches.
India vs Pakistan Hockey Live: India eye back-to-back wins!
Craig Fulton's men aim to bounce back to winning ways after losing to England 4-1 in a shootout on Thursday, after the scoreline read 2-2 at the end of regulation time. This will be the second game between the two sides in the space of three days, with India claiming a thrilling 4-3 win on Tuesday.