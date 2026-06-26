India vs Pakistan Hockey LIVE Score, FIH Pro League Updates: Abu Bakar Mahmood scored with a drag-flick to give Pakistan a 1-0 lead against India at the end of Q1 of their FIH Pro League match in London. Mahmood scored from Pakistan's first penalty corner of the match, after India had missed three drag-flick opportunities. The two teams had earlier showcased a moment of incredible sportsmanship, high-fiving each other before the start of the match. These two teams met a few days ago, and it was an absolute thriller as India survived a late scare to win 4-3. India are aiming for their fourth win of the competition. Pakistan, on the other hand, are still searching for their first win, having lost all 14 matches so far.

India vs Pakistan Hockey LIVE Score, FIH Pro League LIVE Updates: