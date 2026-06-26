India vs Pakistan Hockey Match Live Streaming: India take on Pakistan in their FIH Hockey Pro League match. India defeated Pakistan 4-3 in a pulsating game on Tuesday, extending their decade-long unbeaten streak against the arch-rivals in international hockey. Ahmad Nadeem gave Pakistan the lead in the eighth minute through a penalty corner before Abhishek (22nd) struck from a field effort to draw parity. Nilakanta Sharma then gave India the lead converting a penalty corner in the 24th minute as the Harmanpreet Singh-led side went into the breather with a 2-1 lead.

India extended their lead in the 40th minute through a field goal from Sukhjeet Singh and then Rajinder Singh made it 4-1 from a penalty corner.

But Pakistan came back strongly in the final quarter, with Abu Mahmood (53rd) and Moin Shakeel (60th) scoring from penalty corners to reduce the margin but it was not enough.

When will the India vs Pakistan FIH Hockey Men's Pro League 2025-26 match be played?

The India vs Pakistan FIH Hockey Men's Pro League 2025-26 will be played on Friday, June 26.

Where will the India vs Pakistan FIH Hockey Men's Pro League 2025-26 be played?

The India vs Pakistan FIH Hockey Men's Pro League 2025-26 will be played in London, England.

What time will the India vs Pakistan FIH Hockey Men's Pro League 2025-26 start?

The India vs Pakistan FIH Hockey Men's Pro League 2025-26 will start at 10:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the India vs Pakistan FIH Hockey Men's Pro League 2025-26?

The India vs Pakistan FIH Hockey Men's Pro League 2025-26 will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan FIH Hockey Men's Pro League 2025-26?

The India vs Pakistan FIH Hockey Men's Pro League 2025-26 will be streamed live on JioHotstar app and website in India.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

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