India vs Pakistan Hockey LIVE Score, FIH Pro League Updates: India are leading 3-1 against Pakistan in the third quarter of their blockbuster FIH Men's Pro League 2025-26 clash in London. Pakistan took a shock lead against the run of play in the first quarter, as Ahmad Nadeem scored after a penalty corner. India equalized in the second quarter, courtesy of Abhishek Nain's goal. Nilakanta Sharma scored soon after to give India the lead. Sukhjeet Singh added India's third goal with a superb strike. The India-Pakistan encounters are understandably the most anticipated fixtures of the leg, reigniting one of hockey's most storied rivalries on the international stage. Both matches are expected to draw significant attention as the two Asian rivals meet for the first time in nearly two years.
India vs Pakistan Hockey LIVE, FIH Pro League LIVE Updates:
India vs Pakistan Hockey LIVE: Third quarter ends
End of Q3! India have added another goal to extend their lead to two goals. Sukhjeet Singh scored with a superb strike. India dominated the third quarter as well, and a comeback for Pakistan looks improbable at the moment.
IND 3-1 PAK
India vs Pakistan Hockey LIVE: Successful referral by India
Pakistan had been awarded a penalty corner in the dying stages of the third quarter, but India take a referral and it's successful! The penalty corner is overturned, as it did not hit the foot of the Indian player.
Q3 15' IND 3-1 PAK
India vs Pakistan Hockey LIVE: GOAL! Stunning strike
GOAL! What a hit by Sukhjeet Singh! He receives the ball with his back to goal, flicks it up with his stick and slams it into the goal in a flash. Terrific strike, India score their third goal.
Q3 11' IND 3-1 PAK
India vs Pakistan Hockey LIVE: Big chance for Pakistan
Pakistan's Waheed Ashraf Rana makes a brilliant run into the India D, dribbling past a couple of players and taking a shot. But the Indian goalkeeper makes an excellent save.
Q3 4' IND 2-1 PAK
India vs Pakistan Hockey LIVE: Third quarter begins
We are back! The third quarter is underway. India now attacking from right to left. They dominated the first two quarters, can they extend their lead against Pakistan now?
Q3 1' IND 2-1 PAK
India vs Pakistan Hockey LIVE: Half time! Second quarter ends
Half time! India go in with a 2-1 lead at the break. Pakistan took the early lead, but India have roared back, finally making their chances count. Abhishek Nain equalized in the second quarter, and Nilakanta Sharma struck soon after to put India in front.
A thrilling game is on! Stay tuned as we come back after half time.
HT | IND 2-1 PAK
India vs Pakistan Hockey LIVE: GOAL! India take the lead
GOAL! The comeback is complete! It's Nilakanta Sharma who scores a rare goal! Shot from outside the D, goes through the Pakistan defence and into the net. 19th career goal for the 31-year-old midfielder.
Q2 9' IND 2-1 PAK
India vs Pakistan Hockey LIVE: GOAL! India equalize
GOAL! Finally, the goal comes for India. Dilpreet Singh takes the shot, which is defended by Pakistan, but the rebound is hit hard and low by Abhishek Nain to equalize for India! Pakistan goalkeeper Ali Raza's defence has been breached.
Q2' 7' IND 1-1 PAK
India vs Pakistan Hockey LIVE: India persistent
India continue to attack, and they've generated a number of penalty corners and chances. But somehow, Pakistan have held on with some last-ditch defending. 10 circle penetrations and seven PCs for India so far, but the goal eludes them.
Q2 5' IND 0-1 PAK
India vs Pakistan Hockey LIVE: Second quarter underway
The second quarter has now begun. Pakistan make an early attack, but India's defence is alert and ready. Then a diagonal long pass to the right wing, and then India manage to win a penalty corner! Can the men in blue make it count?
Q2 3' IND 0-1 PAK
India vs Pakistan Hockey LIVE: First quarter ends
End of Q1! Pakistan head in with a one-goal lead after the first 15 minutes. India have dominated the half, created most of the chances. But it's Pakistan who took the lead, as Ahmad Nadeem scored after a penalty corner.
IND 0-1 PAK
India vs Pakistan Hockey LIVE: Penalty corners galore for India
India get a penalty corner, and they take a firm shot at goal from it. Pakistan manage to block it on the goalline. A long check is going on, after which India are awarded another PC. Once again, Harmanpreet Singh shoots, but Pakistan manage to block it. One more PC!
Q1 14' IND 0-1 PAK
India vs Pakistan Hockey LIVE: Chance for India
India are on the attack right after conceding the goal. Hardik Singh is at the centre of the build-up, then Jarmanpreet Singh looks to put in a cross, but Pakistan defend it well.
Q1 9' IND 0-1 PAK
India vs Pakistan Hockey LIVE: GOAL! Pakistan score!
GOAL! Against the run of play, Pakistan have taken the lead. Pakistan take advantage of a penalty corner, there's a scramble in the box, but Pakistan manage to send a low cut-back, which is tucked home by Nadeem.
Q1 7' IND 0-1 PAK
India vs Pakistan Hockey LIVE: Match starts
We are underway! India in all blue, Pakistan in white and green. India are attacking from left to right, and they've made a fast start, creating a couple of early chances. However, no goals in the first four minutes.
Q1 4' IND 0-0 PAK