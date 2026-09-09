Skipper Anmol Ikka smashed a whopping six goals as defending champions India ended their pool engagements with a 15-0 rout of Chinese Taipei to enter the men's semifinals of the Junior Asia Cup hockey tournament in Moqi, China on Wednesday. Anmol led the charge with a sensational haul, all coming from penalty corners, as India recovered from a goalless opening quarter to overwhelm their opponents in the remaining 45 minutes. The five-time champions finished at the top of Pool A with 10 points from three wins and a draw, while South Korea secured the other semi-final berth from the pool after edging Japan 3-2 to finish second with nine points.

Japan, Indonesia and Chinese Taipei bowed out of the title race and will now compete in the classification matches.

In the opening quarter, despite enjoying possession and creating opportunities, the defending champions were unable to find a way through a resolute Taipei defence.

Coach Frederic Soyez used the two-minute quarter-break effectively, rallying his players and demanding greater intensity.

Aryan Xess opened India's account in the 17th minute, before Prabhdeep Singh doubled the advantage a minute later. Gursewak Singh then made it 3-0 in the 22nd minute, giving India three goals in the space of five minutes.

Anmol soon got in on the action.

The defender converted a penalty corner in the 25th minute to register his first goal of the evening. Arjun Santosh Hargude added another in the 28th minute, before Anmol struck again from a set-piece in the next minute.

India headed into the half-time break with a commanding 6-0 lead.

After the resumption, India continued to press high and repeatedly breached the Taipei circle, earning two penalty corners within the opening three minutes of the third quarter.

Anmol made the most of both opportunities, completing his hat-trick before adding another to take his personal tally to four.

Ajeet Yadav also found his name on the scoresheet in the 35th minute, capping another incisive Indian move with a composed finish.

With India firmly in control, Anmol continued his remarkable scoring run, converting another penalty corner in the 45th minute to bring up his fifth goal of the match and take India into double figures at 10-0 by the end of the third quarter.

The defending champions showed no signs of easing off in the final 15 minutes. Harpal joined the scoring spree with a field goal in the 48th minute, before Anmol completed an extraordinary individual performance by converting his sixth penalty corner of the match in the 51st minute.

Harpal then added his second goal, while Aryan Xess rounded it off with two goals to his name as India tore apart the Taipei defence. The final whistle confirmed a resounding 15-0 victory for India and a place in the semi-finals.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

Spain's Royal Family Welcomes World Cup Champions To Zarzuela Palace