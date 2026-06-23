India defeated Pakistan 4-3 in a pulsating FIH Pro League match on Tuesday, extending their decade-long unbeaten streak against the arch-rivals in international hockey. The victory lifted India to seventh in the standings and came in the first meeting between the two sides since the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy in China, where the Harmanpreet Singh-led side had prevailed 2-1. Ahmad Nadeem gave Pakistan the lead in the eighth minute through a penalty corner before Abhishek (22nd) struck from a field effort to draw parity. Nilakanta Sharma then gave India the lead converting a penalty corner in the 24th minute as the Harmanpreet Singh-led side went into the breather with a 2-1 lead.

India extended their lead in the 40th minute through a field goal from Sukhjeet Singh and then Rajinder Singh made it 4-1 from a penalty corner.

But Pakistan came back strongly in the final quarter, with Abu Mahmood (53rd) and Moin Shakeel (60th) scoring from penalty corners to reduce the margin but it was not enough.

India will next take on hosts England in the London leg of the Pro League here on Friday.

After a slow start in the opening quarter, India found their rhythm to secure their fourth win of the Pro League season.

The match began with both teams playing cautiously and trading early circle entries.

Pakistan earned the first breakthrough in the eighth minute when Nadeem capitalised on a penalty corner routine to make it 1-0.

India immediately responded with aggressive attacks but struggled to find the final pass in the third quarter.

In the final minute of the first quarter, India won three consecutive penalty corners, but Pakistan goalkeeper Ali Raza made a fine save to deny India skipper Harmanpreet Singh.

India turned up the heat with quick passing in the second quarter to find an equaliser. In the 22nd minute, Dilpreet Singh's powerful shot was padded away by Raza, but Abhishek quickly pounced on the rebound to make it 1-1.

Three minutes later, India won another penalty corner and Nilakanta reacted sharply to the rebound and smashed the ball through the goalkeeper's legs to put India ahead 2-1.

Raza stood tall for Pakistan later in the quarter, saving penalty corners from Jugraj Singh in the 28th minute and Harmanpreet a minute later to keep the score 2-1 at halftime in favour of India.

Pakistan increased their tempo in the third quarter, creating multiple circle entries, but the Indian backline held firm.

Defender Amit Rohidas showed great composure to break up a dangerous two-on-one counter-attack led by Pakistan's Nadeem.

India then extended their lead in the 40th minute when Abhishek set up Sukhjeet inside the circle, who produced a handsome finish to make it 3-1.

The final quarter was filled with late drama as Pakistan pushed hard to reduce the deficit.

After the Indian defence blocked back-to-back Pakistan penalty corners in the 51st minute, India launched a swift counter-attack to earn a penalty corner of their own in the 52nd minute.

In a clever routine, Harmanpreet acted as a decoy, allowing Rajinder to fire the ball past substitute goalkeeper Waqar to make it 4-1.

Pakistan fought back immediately as captain Mahmood scored from a penalty corner flick through the legs of Indian goalkeeper Suraj Karkera to make it 4-2.

Jugraj missed a chance from India's 11th penalty corner in the 56th minute, setting up a tense finish.

With just 14 seconds left on the clock, Pakistan's Shakeel scored on a penalty corner rebound to make it 4-3, but India held their nerves in the final seconds to secure the hard-fought three points.

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