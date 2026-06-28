India avenged their defeat to England with a gritty 3-2 penalty shoot-out victory after a hard-fought goalless draw in the return leg of the Hockey Pro League on Sunday. Abhishek, Shilanand Lakra and Hardik Singh converted their attempts in the shoot-out as India secured the bonus point with a composed display under pressure. England dominated the early exchanges and earned a penalty corner after Sam Ward was brought down by Yashdeep Singh. India goalkeeper Mohith Shashikumar produced a superb double save before denying Ward again and then Sanford to keep the hosts at bay.

India's best chance of the opening quarter fell to Abhishek, who threatened late in the period, but England enjoyed the better of the possession and attacking opportunities.

The hosts maintained the pressure in the second quarter and came close through Bandurak, while India responded with a Jarmanpreet Singh effort that was well saved by the England goalkeeper. Despite sustained English attacks, India's defence stood firm as the teams went into the break locked at 0-0.

India returned with greater attacking intent after halftime, launching several dangerous counterattacks. Hardik Singh created a fine opening for Mandeep Singh, but the England goalkeeper once again came to his side's rescue.

A key moment arrived late in the third quarter when England were awarded a penalty stroke after Yashdeep Singh was adjudged to have fouled Henry Croft. India immediately opted for a video referral, and replays showed a clean tackle, leading to the decision being overturned.

England continued to press in the final quarter, but goalkeeper Sanjay Karkera made a series of crucial saves to preserve the deadlock. Jarmanpreet Singh also produced a timely interception to snuff out a dangerous counterattack.

The hosts earned a penalty corner in the closing minutes, only for Karkera to make another outstanding save. With just two seconds remaining, England were awarded another penalty corner, but India successfully challenged the decision through a video referral, and the call was overturned, ensuring the match ended goalless in regulation time.

India then held their nerve in the shoot-out, with Abhishek, Shilanand Lakra and Hardik Singh finding the net to seal a 3-2 victory and earn the bonus point.

Defender Sanjay, who was named Player of the Match, marshalled a resolute defensive effort, while goalkeepers Mohith Shashikumar and Sanjay Karkera made decisive contributions to preserve the clean sheet. The victory was India's final Hockey Pro League fixture before the FIH Hockey World Cup.

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