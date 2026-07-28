Korea on Tuesday reached Pakistan for a historic four-match hockey series, their first visit to the country in 20 years. The Korean team was greeted at the airport by officials of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), which will host the matches on July 30 and August 2, 4 and 7 in Islamabad. The series will allow Pakistan to prepare for the upcoming World Cup in Belgium and The Netherlands. The PHF had recently hired four foreign coaches in different fields to work with the national team which will take part in the World Cup after eight years.

Pakistan failed to win a single match in this year's FIH Pro League against stronger teams like Germany, India, Spain, Belgium, Australia, England and The Netherlands.

Pakistan finished last in the FIH Pro league this season with no wins from 16 matches.

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