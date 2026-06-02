Legendary footballer Lionel Messi trained separately during Argentina's first practice session in the United States as he continues his recovery from a hamstring issue. The Inter Miami captain has been sidelined since May 24 due to muscle fatigue in his left hamstring but is expected to regain full fitness in time for Argentina's World Cup opener against Algeria on June 16, according to ESPN. The 38-year-old joined the national team at their base camp in Kansas City and completed an individual training programme on Monday.

"The players who are suffering from niggles and injuries continue to work with the physiotherapy team on specific exercises on the pitch and are making good progress," Argentina's Football Association said.

Meanwhile, several other players -- including Emiliano 'Dibu' Martinez, Nico Paz, Leandro Paredes, Nico Gonzalez, Thiago Almada, Gonzalo Montiel and Nahuel Molina -- are also managing fitness concerns and trained away from the main group.

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni received a boost as defenders Cristian 'Cuti' Romero and forward Julian Alvarez returned to full training after being cleared to participate.

Romero has recovered from a ligament sprain in his right knee, while Alvarez is back after an ankle injury that had sidelined him since May 5.

Argentina will next face Honduras in a warm-up friendly on Saturday, before taking on Iceland in Auburn, Alabama, on June 9. They will begin their World Cup campaign against Algeria in Kansas City on June 16, followed by group matches against Austria and Jordan later in the tournament.

The complete squad announced by Argentina is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez, Geronimo Rulli, and Juan Musso.

Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel, Nahuel Molina, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Otamendi, Leonardo Balerdi, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Tagliafico, Facundo Medina.

Midfielders: Giovani Lo Celso, Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo De Paul, Exequiel Palacios, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister, Valentin Barco.

Forwards: Lionel Messi, Nicolas Gonzalez, Giuliano Simeone, Lautaro Martinez, Jose Manuel Lopez, Julian Alvarez, Thiago Almada, Nico Paz.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 News | Shami's Sensation Leads Lucknow to First Win of Season