India walks into the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup clash against arch-rivals Pakistan with a massive psychological advantage, having been unbeaten across all the tournaments against them during last 10 years. Few contests in world hockey carry the weight and emotion of an India-Pakistan encounter and it will be the same excitement when the two arch-rivals meet at the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 on Wednesday. The pressure-cooker game at the Wagener Hockey Stadium will decide who stays in the race to the semi-finals as India and Pakistan renew one of hockey's most storied rivalries in a Pool D clash, knowing that there is little room for error.

The equation is clear for both sides. India currently occupy second place in Pool D with three points, having opened their campaign with a 3-1 victory over Wales before suffering a 2-4 defeat to England. Pakistan, meanwhile, have one point from their two matches after drawing against Wales and going down 1-4 to England.

According to the format, the top two teams from each of the four pools in the first stage will remain in contention for the semi-finals, while the bottom two teams will move into the classification matches. With England having won both their matches and assured themselves of a top-two finish in this pool, the battle for the other spot has come down to the last two matches: India vs Pakistan and England vs Wales. India need at least a draw to secure second place in the pool, while Pakistan and Wales must win to keep their campaign alive.

While Pakistan needs their full quota of points to progress to the next round, the equation is on much chiller side for Team India. While the Indian team cannot rest on their past laurels and the fact they just need a draw, they will be have to be at their best in one of hockey's most hotly-contested matches.

During past 10 years, India has won 17 out of 19 matches and drawn two.

Their results against Pakistan since past 10 years include:

2016: 5-1 win (Sultan Azlan Shah Cup), two 3-2 wins (Asian Champions Trophy)

2017: 7-1 and 6-1 win (FIH World League), 3-1 and 4-0 wins (Asia Cup)

2018: 2-2 draw (Commonwealth Games 2018), 4-0 win (Asian Champions Trophy), 2-1 win (Asian Games), 3-1 win (Asian Champions Trophy)

2021: 3-1 and 4-3 wins (Asian Champions Trophy)

2022: 1-1 draw (Asia Cup)

2023: 4-0 win (Asian Champions Trophy), 10-2 win (Asian Games)

2024: 2-1 win (Asian Champions Trophy)

2026: 4-3 and 7-1 wins (FIH Pro League)

Former India hockey captain and legendary goalkeeper PR Sreejesh said ahead of the match that the national side has significantly improved its fitness, game awareness and decision-making, helping it overcome the late-game struggles that once affected matches against Pakistan.

Speaking to JioStar, Sreejesh reflected on the evolution of the Indian hockey team and the India-Pakistan rivalry, saying India has now become more capable of scoring in the final stages of matches.

"Conceding goals in the last quarter or final minutes used to be a problem for us, but that is no longer the case. Now, we are the ones scoring late to win matches," Sreejesh said.

He recalled that India often struggled during the earlier 35-minute-half format, with lapses in fitness and decision-making allowing opponents to score late.

"Earlier, during the 35-minute halves, we used to make mistakes due to fitness or poor decision-making and let in goals. But since the four-quarter system came in, and even before that, we made big improvements in our fitness, strength, game awareness, and decision-making," he said.

Sreejesh said these improvements have also changed the nature of India's matches against Pakistan, which he believes are no longer as difficult as they were in the past.

"Because of that, matches against Pakistan are not as tough as they used to be. In the past, India vs Pakistan games were tight, often ending 1-0 or 2-1," he said.

While acknowledging Pakistan's potential, Sreejesh said the current team does not have the same level as previous Pakistan sides."Pakistan still has potential, but their current team's level is not the same as before," he added.

India's attacking threat will once again be led by captain and drag-flick specialist Harmanpreet Singh. The defender has already scored three goals in two matches at the tournament, with all three coming from penalty corners. His ability to convert set-piece opportunities could prove particularly important in a high-pressure match where scoring chances are likely to be limited.India's forwards have shown encouraging movement and an ability to create opportunities but will need to improve their finishing. With qualification at stake, converting chances efficiently could be decisive against Pakistan.

For India, the key challenge will be to manage the intensity and emotion surrounding the rivalry while maintaining discipline and executing their plans effectively. Pakistan will look to use the occasion to challenge India's recent dominance and revive their World Cup campaign.

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