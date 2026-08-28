India vs Belgium LIVE Streaming, Hockey World Cup 2026: After failing to live up to the expectations, India will look to salvage some pride and regain confidence when they face formidable co-hosts Belgium in the seventh/eighth-place classification match in the FIH World Cup on Friday. But the task is daunting for Harmanpreet Singh and his men against the world No. 2 side, the pro league winner and one of the pre-tournament favourites.

When will the India vs Belgium, Hockey World Cup 2026 match take place?

The India vs Belgium, Hockey World Cup 2026 match will take place on Friday, August 28.

Where will the India vs Belgium, Hockey World Cup 2026 match be held?

The India vs Belgium, Hockey World Cup 2026 match will be played in Amstelveen.

What time will the India vs Belgium, Hockey World Cup 2026 match start?

The India vs Belgium, Hockey World Cup 2026 match will start at 9:45 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs Belgium, Hockey World Cup 2026 match?

The India vs Belgium, Hockey World Cup 2026 match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Belgium, Hockey World Cup 2026 match?

The India vs Belgium, Hockey World Cup 2026 match streamed live on JioHotstar app and website.

(All the details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

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