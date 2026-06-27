18 World Cups! Enrique Macaya Marquez has covered all of them as a journalist. The astounding achievement was acknowledged by Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni ahead of the team's Group J match against Jordan at the FIFA World Cup 2026. During Argentina's pre-match press conference in Arlington, Macaya Marquez was invited to ask the opening question. Before responding, Scaloni acknowledged the legendary broadcaster's remarkable career and longevity in football journalism.

"It's a pleasure for me to be able to answer one of your questions. I answer it because it's you, enjoy the World Cup," Scaloni said, according to a video shared on X by Sudanalytics.

Macaya Marquez replied with a smile, "That's enough for me."

🫶🏼 91 anni, 18 mondiali coperti da giornalista sportivo , è presente anche il grande Enrique #Macaya Marquez alla conferenza pre-Giordania



“Giocherà Messi?”

E Scaloni: “Solo perché lo hai chiesto te, sennò… Leo sarà in panchina”. pic.twitter.com/yjSi5f5iG5 — Calcio Argentino  (@CalcioArg) June 27, 2026

The exchange drew warm reactions from those in attendance and was followed by another memorable moment when Scaloni approached the veteran journalist after the press conference, embracing him and posing for photographs.

Macaya Marquez's association with the World Cup spans nearly seven decades. Born in Buenos Aires in 1934, he began his journalism career at the age of 15 with Argentine radio station Radio Rivadavia. At just 23, he travelled to Sweden to cover the 1958 World Cup for Radio Belgrano, beginning a relationship with football's biggest tournament that has endured ever since.

His first World Cup assignment came 68 years ago, and he has gone on to report from every edition since Sweden 1958, becoming one of the most recognisable voices in Argentine sports media.

At the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) and FIFA honoured Macaya Marquez for setting the record as the journalist who had covered the most World Cups, with 17 tournaments to his name at the time.

Earlier this month, South American football governing body CONMEBOL paid tribute to him as he began work at his 18th World Cup, describing him as a figure who has dedicated his life to passing on football's memories and emotions across generations.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino also praised Macaya Marquez during the tournament's opening week, calling his achievement "truly incredible".

Beyond his World Cup legacy, Macaya Marquez remains an iconic figure in Argentine football, having hosted the influential television programme Futbol de Primera from 1985 to 2009 and chronicled generations of the sport's history

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