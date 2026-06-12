Argentina captain Lionel Messi is all set for his final dance at the FIFA World Cup, four years after leading his nation to a third global title. The Albiceleste ended a 36-year wait to lift the trophy by beating France on penalties in that unforgettable 2022 final in Qatar. Four years on, Lionel Scaloni's men enter the 2026 edition as reigning champions and strong favourites to retain their crown. This year, Argentina are placed in Group J alongside Algeria, Austria, and Jordan.

Argentina warmed up for the event, which is being co-hosted in Mexico, Canada, and the United States, with a 3-0 win over Iceland in Auburn last week.

Messi scored from the spot after coming on as a second-half substitute, with Valentin Barco and Thiago Almada also on the scoresheet at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Messi had missed Argentina's 2-0 friendly victory over Honduras on June 6 despite taking part in the pre-match warm-up, as he was recovering from muscle fatigue in his left hamstring.

Argentina open their World Cup campaign against Algeria on June 16 before facing Austria and Jordan on June 22 and 28, respectively.

Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2026 Group Stage Schedule (IST)

Argentina vs Algeria

Date: Wednesday, June 17

Time: 6:30 AM IST

Venue: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City

Argentina vs Austria

Date: Monday, June 22

Time: 10:30 PM IST (Prime-time slot)

Venue: AT&T Stadium, Arlington (Dallas)

Jordan vs Argentina

Date: Sunday, June 28

Time: 7:30 AM IST

Venue: AT&T Stadium, Arlington (Dallas)

Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2026 squad:

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Geronimo Rulli (Olympique de Marseille), Juan Musso (Atletico de Madrid).

Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel (River Plate), Nahuel Molina (Atletico de Madrid), Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United), Nicolas Otamendi (SL Benfica), Marcos Senesi (Tottenham Hotspur), Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur), Facundo Medina (Olympique de Marseille), Nicolas Tagliafico (Olympique Lyonnais).

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes (Boca Juniors), Rodrigo De Paul (Inter Miami), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea), Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool), Giovani Lo Celso (Real Betis), Valentin Barco (RC Strasbourg).

Forwards: Lionel Messi (Inter Miami), Nicolas Paz (Como 1907), Thiago Almada (Atletico de Madrid).

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 | Delhi Capitals Wins By 6 Wickets Against Mumbai Indians: Redemption For Sameer Rizvi