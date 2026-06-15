It's still early days in the FIFA World Cup 2026. Most of the big teams like Argentina, France, and Spain are yet to start their campaign. In what is the 'biggest' edition of the tournament with 48 teams, the top contenders are many. From defending champions Argentina to last season's runner-up France to the power-packed Spain, the challengers are many. But who will be crowned the FIFA World Cup champions on July 19?

We asked four AI chatbots the same question, and all had one team's name.

The prompt given to four AI chatbots - ChatGPT, Claude AI, Google Gemini and Co-Pilot - was the same: "Who will win FIFA World Cup 2026? (maximum probability)". All four named 2010 champions Spain as their preferred choice. France got the second-highest rating.

ChatGPT

"If you're asking for the team with the highest statistical probability right now, the consensus favourite is clearly: Spain national team," the chatbot said.

Google Gemini

"Currently, Spain holds the maximum mathematical probability of winning the tournament, sitting neck-and-neck with France at the absolute top of the prediction models," it said.

Claude

"Spain holds the maximum probability to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup right now, narrowly ahead of France. As reigning European champions with a talented squad including Lamine Yamal, they are the bookmakers' pick - though with 48 teams and the tournament just begun, there's still enormous uncertainty ahead."

Co-Pilot

"Based on the latest betting markets, data models, and rankings (June 2026), there is no single overwhelming favourite, but one team has the highest probability: Most likely winner (highest probability) Spain - 16-17% chance. Leading most betting markets and prediction models, Opta simulations: 16.1% win probability (highest). Strong squad depth + recent European champions," it said.

"Conclusion: Spain currently has the maximum probability of winning.

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