England were left fuming after Harry Kane was denied a crucial penalty by the referee during their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 encounter against DR Congo. The incident happened late in the first half when Kane broke through the DR Congo defense to chase a through ball. However, the England captain went down inside the penalty box after what looked like a contact with DR Congo goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi. England were convinced that it was a penalty but the referee waved off the protests and indicated that Kane had dived. The VAR also did not intervene and the decision was not changed. Kane could not believe it as he was left stunned while England head coach Thomas Tuchel was seen visibly angry in the dugout.

The decision was criticised heavily by former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Harry Kane clearly dived but wasn't booked!



He initiate contact by leaving his leg. NOT A PENALTY https://t.co/5z94gUe9Sn pic.twitter.com/n1HSBclhpx — TopCee (@UtdTopCee) July 1, 2026

"They have got that wrong. They have got that so wrong. That's not just me being patriotic, that is a penalty," he said.

The decision was most likely taken keeping the referee's on-field decision. It is likely that the VAR did not find a clear and obvious error in the decision and as a result, it did not intervene and ask the referee to award the penalty.

However, many social media users pointed out that a similar penalty was awarded to France's Kylian Mbappe earlier in the competition. However, many defended the decision by claiming that Kane was looking for the tackle.

Coming to the match, Brian Cipenga handed DR Congo with a shocking lead within the first 7 minutes of the match. England continued to launch attacks but a brilliant show by Mpasi kept them at bay. However, England finally fought back in the 75th minute as Harry Kane headed home a pass from Anthony Gordon to equalise for England.

Kane doubled the lead with a stunning strike in the 86th minute.

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