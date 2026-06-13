USA vs Paraguay LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026: The FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to begin in the United States at last, as co-hosts USA take on Paraguay in their long-awaited opening game. It is the first match in Group D, which also features Turkey and Australia. USA, managed by Mauricio Pochettino, enter as a potential dark horse. The team boasts of a number of talented players, headlined by forward Christian Pulisic and midifelder Weston McKennie. Paraguay are playing in the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 2010.

USA vs Paraguay LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the USA vs Paraguay, FIFA World Cup 2026 match take place?

The USA vs Paraguay, FIFA World Cup 2026 match will take place on Saturday, June 13 (IST).

Where will the USA vs Paraguay, FIFA World Cup 2026 match take place?

The USA vs Paraguay, FIFA World Cup 2026 match will take place at the Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood, USA.

What time will the USA vs Paraguay, FIFA World Cup 2026 match start in USA?

The USA vs Paraguay, FIFA World Cup 2026 match will start at 6:30 AM IST.

Which channel will telecast the USA vs Paraguay, FIFA World Cup 2026 match?

The USA vs Paraguay, FIFA World Cup 2026 match will be televised live on the Unite8 Sports channel in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the USA vs Paraguay, FIFA World Cup 2026 match?

The live streaming of the USA vs Paraguay, FIFA World Cup 2026 match will be available on the Zee5 app and website in India.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

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