Accoridng to a report in Al Jazeera, the paraguay fans are being booed. The report adds that there are lot many empty seats in the stadium with confusion reigning supreme. "With many empty seats and a brief opening ceremony where it was difficult to discern what was happening or who was performing, it all feels somewhat lacklustre so far," the report said.

"Even in the almost full area behind the goals, there are few loud chants - just sporadic screams of excitement and the occasional "USA, USA"."