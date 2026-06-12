USA vs Paraguay Live Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D: We are now witnessing the final leg of the three opening ceremonies of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The USA leg of the FIFA WC opening ceremony will feature some global artists including Katy Perry, Future, Anitta, LISA, Rema and Tyla. Co-hosts USA usher in a second FIFA World Cup on home soil with their Group D opener against Paraguay on Saturday (IST). The two sides are familiar foes, with Mauricio Pochettino's men securing a 2-1 victory in Chester, Pennsylvania, in November. Paraguay, who are making their first World Cup appearance since South Africa 2010, qualified for the global finals with a sixth-place finish in CONMEBOL qualifying, registering some eye-catching victories along the way. History was made when the USA and Paraguay locked horns at the inaugural global showpiece in 1930, the only occasion the two sides have met in the global finals. (MATCH CENTRE)
Here are the Live Score and Updates of USA vs Paraguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D:
FIFA World Cup Live: team news
For USA, there is one change for the hosts, with Chris Richards coming for Miles Robinson.
For Paraguay, Orlando Gill replaces Roberto Junior Fernandez in goal, while Damian Bobadilla comes in for Alejandro Romero.
Edit & Post Unpublish View Log Difference Unpin FIFA World Cup Live: Paraguay Starting Line-up
Equipo 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐟𝐢𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐝𝐨 ✔️— Selección Paraguaya (@Albirroja) June 12, 2026
📋 Ellos son los elegidos por el DT Gustavo Alfaro para el debut en la máxima cita.
🆚 🇺🇸
🏆 @FIFAWorldCup 2026 - Grupo D
🏟️ Los Angeles Stadium
🕙 22:00 h
📺 @SomosGEN | @trecepy | @somospopupy | @Unicanal
¡Dale la #Albirroja ⚪🔴!… pic.twitter.com/AuLwohvvUv
FIFA World Cup Live: USA Starting Line-up
Your XI for Match #1 at the @FIFAWorldCup.#USMNT x The @HomeDepot pic.twitter.com/0LHLne0ibK— U.S. Soccer Men's National Team (@USMNT) June 12, 2026
FIFA World Cup Live: Paraguay fans being booed?
Accoridng to a report in Al Jazeera, the paraguay fans are being booed. The report adds that there are lot many empty seats in the stadium with confusion reigning supreme. "With many empty seats and a brief opening ceremony where it was difficult to discern what was happening or who was performing, it all feels somewhat lacklustre so far," the report said.
"Even in the almost full area behind the goals, there are few loud chants - just sporadic screams of excitement and the occasional "USA, USA"."
FIFA World Cup Live: Where's Katy Perry?
Rema performing 'GOALS' along side with LISA & Anitta at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony. But where's Katy Perry?
FIFA World Cup Live: Rema performs
Rema performing ‘GOALS’ along side with LISA & Anitta at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony 🏟️ pic.twitter.com/dC9uwMPcq2— REMA NEWS (@heisremanewss) June 13, 2026
FIFA World CUp Live: Glimpses from the ceremony
REMA ,LISA & ANITTA at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony ✨ pic.twitter.com/Cy7THSnrf9— REMA 🦇 (@MrAlon127146) June 13, 2026
Opening Ceremony Live: A giant Trophy
Just like in the Mexico and Canada leg, the USA leg of the opening ceremonies sees a giant World Cup trophy elevated in the centre of the pitch. Also, giant clothes are used showcase the letters L and A across the pitch.
Opening Ceremony Live: It starts!
Abd it starts! And there's a Hollywood touch. "Welcome to the USA, we are over 340 million fans," a voice announcers over a video of the Hollywood sign. "We are 430 languages. We are one nation founded on freedom."
World Cup Live: A message about diversity
The fans have started to enter the stadium and an announcement about diversity is made. The USA players are also making it to the ground currently. This is a historic occassion as the FIFA World CUp returns to the USA soil after 1994.
FIFA WC Opening Ceremony Live
Ahead of the USA vs Paraguay Group D game, the USA leg of the FIFA WC opening ceremony will feature some global artists including Katy Perry, Future, Anitta, LISA, Rema and Tyla. FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the artist lineup was chosen to reflect the cultural diversity and vibrant diasporas of the US.
FIFA WC Live: Will Donald Trump Be Present?
According to some reports, American President Donald Trump will not be present in the ceremony. He would most likely be in Washington DC to attend walk-throughs of the weekend's UFC White HOuse event. Secretary of State Marco Rubio might attend the game.