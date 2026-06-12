 FIFA World Cup 2026 USA Opening Ceremony | USA vs Paraguay LIVE Score, Group D LIVE Updates: Paraguay Fans Being Booed? | Football News
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USA vs Paraguay Live Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D: We are now witnessing the final leg of the three opening ceremonies of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The USA leg of the FIFA WC opening ceremony will feature some global artists including Katy Perry, Future, Anitta, LISA, Rema and Tyla. Co-hosts USA usher in a second FIFA World Cup on home soil with their Group D opener against Paraguay on Saturday (IST). The two sides are familiar foes, with Mauricio Pochettino's men securing a 2-1 victory in Chester, Pennsylvania, in November. Paraguay, who are making their first World Cup appearance since South Africa 2010, qualified for the global finals with a sixth-place finish in CONMEBOL qualifying, registering some eye-catching victories along the way. History was made when the USA and Paraguay locked horns at the inaugural global showpiece in 1930, the only occasion the two sides have met in the global finals. (MATCH CENTRE)

Here are the Live Score and Updates of USA vs Paraguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D:

Jun 13, 2026 06:03 (IST)
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FIFA World Cup Live: team news

For USA, there is one change for the hosts, with Chris Richards coming for Miles Robinson.

For Paraguay, Orlando Gill replaces Roberto Junior Fernandez in goal, while Damian Bobadilla comes in for Alejandro Romero. 

Jun 13, 2026 06:01 (IST)
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Edit & Post Unpublish View Log Difference Unpin FIFA World Cup Live: Paraguay Starting Line-up

Jun 13, 2026 06:00 (IST)
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FIFA World Cup Live: USA Starting Line-up

Jun 13, 2026 05:56 (IST)
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FIFA World Cup Live: Paraguay fans being booed?

Accoridng to a report in Al Jazeera, the paraguay fans are being booed. The report adds that there are lot many empty seats in the stadium with confusion reigning supreme. "With many empty seats and a brief opening ceremony where it was difficult to discern what was happening or who was performing, it all feels somewhat lacklustre so far," the report said. 

"Even in the almost full area behind the goals, there are few loud chants - just sporadic screams of excitement and the occasional "USA, USA"."

Jun 13, 2026 05:48 (IST)
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FIFA World Cup Live: Where's Katy Perry?

Rema performing 'GOALS' along side with LISA & Anitta at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony. But where's Katy Perry?

Jun 13, 2026 05:45 (IST)
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FIFA World Cup Live: Rema performs

Jun 13, 2026 05:44 (IST)
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FIFA World CUp Live: Glimpses from the ceremony

Jun 13, 2026 05:38 (IST)
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Opening Ceremony Live: A giant Trophy

Just like in the Mexico and Canada leg, the USA leg of the opening ceremonies sees a giant World Cup trophy elevated in the centre of the pitch. Also, giant clothes are used showcase the letters L and A across the pitch.

Jun 13, 2026 05:39 (IST)
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Opening Ceremony Live: It starts!

Abd it starts! And there's a Hollywood touch. "Welcome to the USA, we are over 340 million fans," a voice announcers over a video of the Hollywood sign. "We are 430 languages. We are one nation founded on freedom."

Jun 13, 2026 05:33 (IST)
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World Cup Live: A message about diversity

The fans have started to enter the stadium and an announcement about diversity is made. The USA players are also making it to the ground currently. This is a historic occassion as the FIFA World CUp returns to the USA soil after 1994.

Jun 13, 2026 05:27 (IST)
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FIFA WC Opening Ceremony Live

Ahead of the USA vs Paraguay Group D game, the USA leg of the FIFA WC opening ceremony will feature some global artists including Katy Perry, Future, Anitta, LISA, Rema and Tyla. FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the artist lineup was chosen to reflect the cultural diversity and vibrant diasporas of the US.

Jun 13, 2026 05:27 (IST)
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FIFA WC Live: Will Donald Trump Be Present?

According to some reports, American President Donald Trump will not be present in the ceremony. He would most likely be in Washington DC to attend walk-throughs of the weekend's UFC White HOuse event. Secretary of State Marco Rubio might attend the game.

Jun 13, 2026 05:07 (IST)
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Welcome!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony in USA. This is third in the line of opening ceremonies in the FIFA World Cup, after Mexico and Canada!

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Live Blogs Football Football Live Score Paraguay Paraguay United States United States 2026 FIFA World Cup USA vs Paraguay, Match 4
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