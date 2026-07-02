USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Updates: Folarin Balogun struck before being sent off in the second half, while Malik Tillman netted a stunning free kick as 10-man USA defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0 to book their place in the Round of 16 of FIFA World Cup 2026. Balogun was the standout performer in the first half, finding the net as the Americans controlled proceedings early on. However, the USA were reduced to 10 men in the 64th minute when Balogun received a red card following a challenge on Tarik Muharemovic. Despite being a man down, Tillman curled in a superb free kick from just outside the penalty area, with the ball taking a touch off goalkeeper Nikola Vasilj's hand before finding the back of the net. The victory sends the USA into the Round of 16, where they will face Belgium. (Match Center)