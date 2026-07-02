USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Updates: Folarin Balogun struck before being sent off in the second half, while Malik Tillman netted a stunning free kick as 10-man USA defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0 to book their place in the Round of 16 of FIFA World Cup 2026. Balogun was the standout performer in the first half, finding the net as the Americans controlled proceedings early on. However, the USA were reduced to 10 men in the 64th minute when Balogun received a red card following a challenge on Tarik Muharemovic. Despite being a man down, Tillman curled in a superb free kick from just outside the penalty area, with the ball taking a touch off goalkeeper Nikola Vasilj's hand before finding the back of the net. The victory sends the USA into the Round of 16, where they will face Belgium. (Match Center)
USA vs Bosnia & Herzegovina Live: USA lift the European curse
The 2-0, Round of 32 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina has finally lifted the European curse from USA. The United States Men's National Team last beat a European team in a FIFA World Cup on June 5, 2002, when they defeated Portugal 3-2 in the group stage.
USA vs Bosnia & Herzegovina Live: Full-time
And the final whistle has been blown by the referee and co-hosts USA have won the Round of 32 match against Bosnia & Herzegovina 2-0. The first strike from Folarin Balogun and the free-kick goal from Mark Tillman propelled USA to a stunning win. With this, USA have marched into the Round of 16, while Bosnia have been knocked out of the tournament.
USA vs Bosnia & Herzegovina Live: Unlucky Bosnia
90' 7' Bosnia's every effort is just going in vain. This time, their star Ermin Mahmic also fails to score. Mahmic spots an opening and goes for goal from long distance, but his ambitious effort flashes just wide of the right post, narrowly missing the target.
USA vs Bosnia & Herzegovina Live: Good defense from USA
90' 2' Bosnia's Kerim Alajbegovic sends a dangerous cross into the penalty area, but the USA defenders reads it well and steps in to intercept before it can reach a teammate.
USA vs Bosnia & Herzegovina Live: 10 mins stoppage time
The ninety minutes of the USA vs Bosnia match are up and both the teams have been given a total of minutes stoppage time. With 2-0 lead, USA are all but through to the Round of 16 but we should not reach to any conclusions now as anything can happen in football.
USA vs Bosnia & Herzegovina Live: Two changes for USA
87' After taking 2-0 lead, USA have also decided to make some changes to their side. Christian Pulisic is replaced by Ricardo Pepi, while Sergino Destis replaced by Sebastian Berhalter.
USA vs Bosnia & Herzegovina Live: GOAL, Tillman strikes
82' Goalllll!!! USA! Malik Tillman shows off his exceptional free-kick technique, curling a superb effort from distance that beats the goalkeeper and nestles just inside the left post. A brilliant strike extends the USA's advantage. 10-man USA have made it 2-0 now.
USA 2:0 BIH
USA vs Bosnia & Herzegovina Live: Bosnia coach shown yellow card
80' Bosnia & Herzegovina's head coach Stjepan Radeljic has been booked by the referee for his continuous intervention on the field. He argues with the referee but Raphael Claus stays firm on his decision and shows him the yellow card.
USA vs Bosnia & Herzegovina Live: Another off-side blow for USA
79' Oh No!!! Christian Pulisic almost creates a chance for USA but is declared off-side. After receiving the pass inside the box, he goes through the Bosnia goalkeeper and unleashes the shot into the nets. As he begins to celebrate, the linesman signals off-side, much to Pulisic's dismay.
USA vs Bosnia & Herzegovina Live: Two more changes for Bosnia
72' Bosnia and Herzegovina have made two more changes to their lineup. Sead Kolasinac is being replaced by Haris Tabakovic, while Nikola Katic is given a rest as he is replaced by Amar Memic.
USA vs Bosnia & Herzegovina Live: Freese on fire
66' What a save! Bosnia's Ermedin Demirovic latches onto a precise pass inside the box and hits a first-time shot towards the centre of the goal, but USA goalkeeper Matt Freese reacts brilliantly, diving low to make an excellent stop and deny Bosnia and Herzegovina.
USA vs Bosnia & Herzegovina Live: Red card to Balogun
62' WHAT???? USA's hero in the first-half just turns into a villain by referee Raphael Claus. During his tackle with Tarik Muharemovic, the referee quickly checks with VAR and declares that Balogun is responsible for the fall. As a result, he has been shown the red card and asked to leave the field. USA are now just a 10-men attack in the remaining match.
USA vs Bosnia & Herzegovina Live: Two injury scares
60' What is going on here? Two more players have picked up an injury now. Folarin Balogun and Tarik Muharemovic are involved in a heated tackle and both of them go down. The game is halted for injury break.
USA vs Bosnia & Herzegovina Live: Good effort from McKennie
57' USA's Weston McKennie attempts a through ball from outside the penalty area to set up a teammate, but the Bosnia and Herzegovina defense reacts quickly and cuts out the danger.
USA vs Bosnia & Herzegovina Live: Failed attempt from Bosnia
55' Bosnia & Herzegovina's Nikola Katic steps forward and tries his luck from long range, unleashing a powerful effort that sails comfortably over the crossbar without troubling USA goalkeeper Matt Freese.
USA vs Bosnia & Herzegovina Live: Replacement for Bosnia
50' Bosnia & Herzegovina have decided to make certain changes to their lineup in the second-half. Armin Gigovic is replaced by Esmir Bajraktarevic. Ivan Sunjic is replaced by Benjamin Tahirovic, while Edin Dzeko is replaced by Ermin Mahmic
USA vs Bosnia & Herzegovina Live: Pulisic fails to score
48' USA's Christian Pulisic gets a good chance but fails to capitalize. Pulisic floats a clever cross into the penalty area, looking to pick out a teammate, but the Bosnia and Herzegovina defence stays alert and clears the danger.
USA vs Bosnia & Herzegovina Live: We are back
Hello and welcome to the second-half of the Round of 32 match between USA and Bosnia & Herzegovina. The hosts are leading 1-0 and the time is running out for Bosnia. They need to bounce back in this half or it will be the end of the road for them. Today's winner will be facing Belgium in the Round of 16 match.
USA vs Bosnia & Herzegovina Live: Half-time
Due to injury scares to Tyler Adams and Kerim Alajbegovic, the stoppage time was extended to nine minutes. However, the first-half of FIFA World Cup 2026, Round of 32 match between USA and Bosnia has now ended. USA are in 1-0 lead after Folarin Balogun's brilliant strike.
USA vs Bosnia & Herzegovina Live: Big chance missed by USA
45' 8' Oh No!!! Huge chance missed by USA! Folarin Balogun finds himself right in front of goal but can only rattle the crossbar from close range, wasting a golden opportunity to extend USA's lead.
USA vs Bosnia & Herzegovina Live: Tyler Adams injured
45' 3' USA's Tyler Adams has been knocked down during a tackle and is screaming in pain. The game is halted for a while again and the physio checks on him. He is now declared fit to continue and the game resumes.
USA vs Bosnia & Herzegovina Live: 5 mins extra time
Five minutes of stoppage time has been added to the first-half of this match after the end of 45 minutes. On the cusp of the break, USA have taken 1-0 lead over Bosnia.
USA vs Bosnia & Herzegovina Live: GOAL, USA in lead
45' Goalllll!!! USA have finally done and after multiple attempts, Florian Balogun found the back of the nets. Folarin Balogun reacts quickest to a loose ball inside the penalty area and calmly fires a low shot down the middle, beating the goalkeeper to put the USA in front.
USA vs Bosnia & Herzegovina Live: USA miss the free kick
42' Bosnia & Herzegovina's Tarik Muharemovic arrives late while challenging for the ball and catches his opponent's legs. Referee Raphael Claus immediately blows for a foul, awarding a free kick to the USA. However, USA fail to capitalize on it as Folarin Balogun goes way past the post.
USA vs Bosnia & Herzegovina Live: Pulisic's effort fails
40' Christian Pulisic tries to pick out a teammate in a dangerous position from the edge of the box, but a USA defender reads the pass well and cleared the ball away to safety. Bosnia defenders are looking in good touch and averting every threat which is coming their way.
USA vs Bosnia & Herzegovina Live: Good defense from Bosnia
37' USA's Folarin Balogun receives the ball and looks to pass it on to a teammate, in order to break the deadlock. However, his pass is brilliantly intercepted by Bosnia defenders, who receive the ball and avert the coming threat.
USA vs Bosnia & Herzegovina Live: Off-side blow for USA
32' Oh No!!!! What a disheartening moment for USA as their first goal is deemed off-side. Folarin Balogun brilliantly puts the ball into the nets as the celebrations began in camp USA. However, the linesman signals off-side and the score remains 0-0. The players are visibly frustrated with this decision.
USA vs Bosnia & Herzegovina Live: No free kick for USA
29' USA's Folarin Balogun goes down inside the penalty area after a challenge from a defender and appeals for a spot-kick. However, the referee is unimpressed and signals for play to continue, with no penalty awarded to the USA.
USA vs Bosnia & Herzegovina Live: Another foul
27' Another foul of the day and this time, it comes from Team USA. Antonee Robinson goes in aggressively to win the ball but mistimes his challenge and brings down his opponent. Referee Raphael Claus spots the foul immediately and blows his whistle.
USA vs Bosnia & Herzegovina Live: Nikola Vasilj injured
20' Bosnia goalkeeper Nikola Vasilj seems to have picked up an injury. The referee has halted the game for a while as the team physio rushes onto the team to check Nikola. After a few minutes of checkup, Nikola is declared fit to continue and the game continues.
USA vs Bosnia & Herzegovina Live: USA miss a good chance
18' USA miss out on a golden opportunity of taking a lead in the game. Antonee Robinson finds himself in a great position inside the box to score with a header, but he makes poor contact and sends the ball soaring harmlessly into the stands. A big chance goes begging for the USA.
USA vs Bosnia & Herzegovina Live: Foul from Sead Kolasinac
14' Bosnia star Sead Kolasinac ends up making a foul, frustrating referee Raphael Claus. In an attempt of stealing the ball, Sead ends up bringing an opponent down. As a result, the referee blows his whistle for a foul. A big warning to Sead.
USA vs Bosnia & Herzegovina Live: Good save from Freese
11' USA goalkeeper Matt Freese makes another good save and stops Bosnia for making it 1-0. Bosnia's Kerim Alajbegovic curls a dangerous corner into the box, but Matt Freese is alert to the threat and punches the ball clear with confidence.
USA vs Bosnia & Herzegovina Live: Bosnia fail to score
10' Bosnia & Herzegovina put together a neat attacking move, ending with Ermedin Demirovic firing a shot from the edge of the box. However, the effort is directed straight at USA goalkeeper Matt Freese, who gathers the ball comfortably.
USA vs Bosnia & Herzegovina Live: Foul by Ermedin Demirovic
8' Ermedin Demirovic of Bosnia shows aggressiveness and is booked by the referee. His rough tackle is clearly seen by Raphael Claus, who wastes no time and blows his whistle for a foul.
USA vs Bosnia & Herzegovina Live: Good shot from Pulisic
4' USA star Christian Pulisic makes a good effort but the scores still remain 0-0. Pulisic unleashes a shot at goal, but a Bosnia defender reacts quickly to block the effort before it can trouble the goalkeeper. The ball goes behind for a corner, giving the USA another attacking opportunity.
USA vs Bosnia & Herzegovina Live: USA out to beat European curse
Co-hosts USA are out on the field to beat an European curse. Last time the USA Men's National Team beat a European team in a FIFA World Cup was on June 5, 2002. That victory was against Portugal.
USA vs Bosnia & Herzegovina Live: We are underway
The opening whistle has been blown by referee Raphael Claus and the Round of 32 match between USA and Bosnia and Herzegovina has started. Bosnia are taking the first kick. Let's play!
USA vs Bosnia & Herzegovina Live: Time for national anthems
Players of both the teams are out on field for their respective national anthems. The FIFA World Cup, Round of 32 match between USA and Bosnia and Herzegovina shall begin shortly now.
USA vs Bosnia & Herzegovina Live: Bosnia Starting XI
Bosnia Starting XI: Nikola Vasilj; Amar Dedic, Nikola Katic, Stjepan Radeljic, Tarik Muharemovic, Sead Kolasinac; Ivan Sunjic, Armin Gigovic, Kerim Alajbegovic; Ermedin Demirovic, Edin Dzeko.
USA vs Bosnia & Herzegovina Live: USA starting XI
USA Starting XI: Matt Freese; Alex Freeman, Chris Richards, Tim Ream; Antonee Robinson, Tyler Adams, Malik Tillman; Sergino Dest, Weston McKennie; Christian Pulisic; Folarin Balogun.
USA vs Bosnia & Herzegovina Live: Hello
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026, Round of 32 match between USA vs Bosnia & Herzegovina, straight from the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, California. Stay tuned for all the live updates.