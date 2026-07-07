USA vs Belgium LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Updates: Charles De Ketelaere scored a brace as Belgium regained a 2-1 lead over the USA in their FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash at Seattle Stadium. Belgium made a bright start, dominating possession and creating several chances in the opening stages of the match. Their early pressure paid off in the ninth minute when De Ketelaere latched onto a superb pass from Nicolas Raskin and calmly slotted the ball into the back of the net. The USA responded in the 33rd minute, drawing level through Malik Tillman's free-kick that found its way into the goal. However, the hosts' celebrations were short-lived as De Ketelaere struck again just two minutes later to restore Belgium's advantage. The build-up to the match was also overshadowed by the controversy surrounding Folarin Balogun's red card. (Match Centre)