USA vs Belgium LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Updates: Charles De Ketelaere scored a brace as Belgium regained a 2-1 lead over the USA in their FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash at Seattle Stadium. Belgium made a bright start, dominating possession and creating several chances in the opening stages of the match. Their early pressure paid off in the ninth minute when De Ketelaere latched onto a superb pass from Nicolas Raskin and calmly slotted the ball into the back of the net. The USA responded in the 33rd minute, drawing level through Malik Tillman's free-kick that found its way into the goal. However, the hosts' celebrations were short-lived as De Ketelaere struck again just two minutes later to restore Belgium's advantage. The build-up to the match was also overshadowed by the controversy surrounding Folarin Balogun's red card. (Match Centre)
USA vs Belgium Live Updates: Corner for Belgium
49' This half begins on a slow note as both the teams are yet to create a solid opportunity. Belgium's Dodi Lukebakio finally receives the ball and looks to pick out a teammate inside the penalty area, but his pass is cut out by a defender. The ball goes behind for a corner, giving Belgium another opportunity to extend the lead.
USA vs Belgium Live Updates: We are back
Hello and welcome to the second-half of the Round of 16 match between USA and Belgium. Both the teams are expected to make some changes to their lineup in this half. Right now, Sergino Dest is getting replaced by Giovanni Reyna for USA.
USA vs Belgium Live Updates: Half-time
This marks the end of the first-half of the FIFA World Cup 2026, Round of 16 match between USA and Belgium. The visitors are leading 2-1 after a brace from Charles De Ketelaere. USA's breakthrough came in the 33rd minute when Malik Tillman converted a free-kick into a penalty. The hosts need to bounce back at the earliest, or it will be the end of road for them,
USA vs Belgium Live Updates: Corner for USA
45' 5' USA's Folarin Balogun attempts to thread a pass through to a teammate in a dangerous area, but a Belgium defender reads it well and blocks the move. The USA earn a corner as they continue to push forward.
USA vs Belgium Live Updates: Poor shot from Dodi
45' 3' Belgium Dodi Lukebakio collects a pass, glides past a defender with ease, and unleashes a shot from distance. However, his effort lacks accuracy and sails well wide of the right post.
USA vs Belgium Live Updates: 6 mins stoppage time
The first 45 minutes of the USA vs Belgium match are up and six minutes of the stoppage time has been added. USA need to score at the earliest, in order to bounce back into the match.
USA vs Belgium Live Updates: Sigh of relief for USA
43' After getting a free-kick due to USA star Chris Richards' rough challenge, Belgium fail to score. Dodi Lukebakio times his run well and gets on the end of a dangerous delivery from a free kick near the penalty spot. He directs a header towards goal, but the effort flashes just wide of the left post, letting the USA off the hook.
USA vs Belgium Live Updates: Belgium waste corner kick
39' Belgium fail to make it 3-1 as Nicolas Raskin's effort is stopped by USA goalkeeper Matt Freese. Raskin gets on the end of a cross from the resulting corner and directs a low effort towards the middle of the goal. Just when it looks destined to find the net, Matt Freese reacts brilliantly and makes a crucial save to keep the score unchanged.
USA vs Belgium Live Updates: Yellow card to Weston McKennie
35' USA's Weston McKennie is booked by the referee for his rough challenge. In his attempt of snatching the ball, he ends up bringing an opponent down. As a result, Adham Makhadmeh wastes not even a second and shows him the yellow card.
USA vs Belgium Live Updates: GOAL, Belgium in lead again
33' GOAL!!! Is it for real? Two goal in two minutes as Belgium take the lead back and it's Charles De Ketelaere again. Leandro Trossard delivers an inviting cross into the box, and Charles De Ketelaere rises highest to meet it. The Belgian forward powers a close-range header into the top-right corner, giving the goalkeeper no chance and doubling his tally for the night.
BEL 2: 1 USA
USA vs Belgium Live Updates: GOAL, USA equalize
31' GOAL!!! USA brilliantly capitalize on the free-kick as they get much-needed equalizer now. Malik Tillman whips in a dangerous free kick, and the ball takes an unfortunate deflection off a Belgium defender before looping into the net. Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is left rooted to the spot as the USA draw level in fortunate fashion.
BEL 1: 1 USA
USA vs Belgium Live Updates: Free kick for USA
29' What a mistake from Belgium! Brandon Mechele makes a reckless challenge and brings down Folarin Balogun, prompting referee Adham Makhadmeh to blow for a foul. The USA are awarded a free kick in a promising position. This is a golden opportunity for the hosts to bounce back into the match.
USA vs Belgium Live Updates: Foul by Sergino
24' USA's Sergino Dest brings down his opponent with a late challenge. Although it initially appears that the foul has gone the other way, referee Adham Makhadmeh spots the infringement correctly and awards a free kick to Belgium.
USA vs Belgium Live Updates: Replacement for Belgium
21' Belgium are forced to make an early change due to an injury. Amadou Onana has been replaced by as Hans Vanaken.
USA vs Belgium Live Updates: Injury blows for Belgium
19' A medical stoppage on the field. Belgium's Brandon Mechele goes down after a heavy challenge and remains on the turf. The medical team quickly rushes onto the pitch to provide treatment as play comes to a halt. Just minutes ago, Amadou Onana of Belgium also picked up an injury.
USA vs Belgium Live Updates: Trossard's effort fails
14' Leandro Trossard meets a floated cross inside the penalty area and quickly directs a shot towards the centre of the goal. Matt Freese, however, reacts brilliantly and produces an outstanding save to deny Belgium a second goal.
USA vs Belgium Live Updates: Foul by Tyler Adams
11' USA's Tyler Adams shows aggression on the field and referee Adham Makhadmeh quickly reprimands him. Adams produces a rough challenge during a tackle and is booked for foul by the referee.
USA vs Belgium Live Updates: GOAL, Belgium in lead
9' GOAL!!!! After multiple attempts, Belgium finally take 1-0 lead over USA as Charles De Ketelaere provides them the breakthrough. Charles De Ketelaere pounces on a perfectly weighted pass from Nicolas Raskin inside the box and calmly slots the ball home from close range to put Belgium on the scoresheet. This is fastest goal conceded by USA in the ongoing World Cup.
BEL 1: 0 USA
USA vs Belgium Live Updates: Tielemans fails to score
7' Belgium fail to capitalize on a good chance. Youri Tielemans collects a neatly worked pass inside the penalty area and lets fly with a shot, but his attempt drifts well wide of the left post.
USA vs Belgium Live Updates: Freese in good touch
3' Charles De Ketelaere loses his marker inside the box and meets the corner with a free header, but he directs it straight at USA goalkeeper Matt Freese, who gathers the ball comfortably.
USA vs Belgium Live Updates: Belgium starts the attack
2' Ohhh!!! Early attack from Belgium. Timothy Castagne reacts quickest to the loose ball outside the box and fires a powerful long-range effort towards the left corner. However, USA goalkeeper Matt Freese stays alert and pulls off a solid save to keep the shot out.
USA vs Belgium Live Updates: We are underway
And the opening whistle has been blown by referee Adham Makhadmeh as USA vs Belgium match finally begins at the Seattle stadium. Belgium will be kick-starting the match. Let's play!!!
USA vs Belgium Live Updates: Time for national anthems
Players of both the teams are out on the field for their respective national anthems. The Round of 16 match between USA and Belgium shall begin shortly.
USA vs Belgium Live Updates: Belgium Starting XI
Belgium XI: Thibaut Courtois; Timothy Castagne, Brandon Mechele, Nathan Ngoy, Maxim De Cuyper; Nicolas Raskin, Amadou Onana, Youri Tielemans; Charles De Ketelaere, Leandro Trossard, Dodi Lukebakio.
USA vs Belgium Live Updates: USA Starting XI
USA XI: Matt Freese; Sergino Dest, Chris Richards, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson; Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, Malik Tillman; Christian Pulisic, Alex Freeman, Folarin Balogun.