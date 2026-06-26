Turkiye vs USA LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Updates: With qualification already secured and top spot in Group D guaranteed, the United States can approach its final group-stage match against Turkey with freedom and flexibility. Back-to-back wins over Paraguay and Australia have ensured Mauricio Pochettino's side will enter the Round of 32 as group winners, making this fixture at Los Angeles Stadium largely a chance to manage resources ahead of the knockout phase.

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