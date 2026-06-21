Lamine Yamal is starting for Spain in their FIFA World Cup 2026 match against Saudi Arabia on Sunday, with his side still searching for their first win of the tournament. The 18-year-old is seemingly yet to complete 100% recovery from his hamstring injury, and may not play the full 90 minutes. Ahead of the Saudi Arabia game, Yamal had said that it is "not necessary" for him to play the whole match, but that he will be ready to play whatever minutes Spain manager Luis de la Fuente asks of him. De la Fuente had hinted that Yamal could play for an hour.

"It's very early, it's unnecessary," Lamine Yamal had told Spanish public broadcaster RTVE about his readiness to play an entire game.

"It's not the time to play a whole match, but I can play whatever minutes the coach wants," he had added.

Yamal came on after the 70th-minute mark but was unable to help Spain break the deadlock in a 0-0 draw against underdogs Cape Verde in their opening Group H game.

Manager Luis de la Fuente had hinted ahead of the match that Lamine Yamal could start and play close to an hour.

"We're seeing the real Lamine Yamal, his finesse. Playing time is just a number, 55, 58, 63 (minutes), we'll see," he had said in a news conference on Saturday.

"He is fine, it is the best news. We will observe his conditions, the best plan will be made before the match. We always prioritise players' health. Lamine should bring positive impact if he takes the field. Our goal is to win as a team," De la Fuente had further said.

Along with Yamal, there is also uncertainty over wing partner Nico Williams' fitness and how long he may play.

After a draw in their previous match, Spain are eyeing wins in their remaining two group games against Saudi Arabia and Uruguay.

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