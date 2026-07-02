Spain vs Austria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Updates: The blockbuster FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match between Spain and Austria is underway in Los Angeles. Spain and Austria are tied 0-0 in the first half, after 10 minutes. One of the favourites to go all the way, Spain qualified to the Round of 32 as toppers of Group H. They will rely on teenage superstar Lamine Yamal, in-form striker Mikel Oyarzabal, and star midfielders Pedri and Dani Olmo to lead them to victory. If Yamal scores today, he will become the youngest FIFA World Cup knockout goalscorer in the 21st century. On the other hand, Austria made it to the knockouts in dramatic circumstances. Led by David Alaba, Austria boast experienced campaigners like Konrad Laimer, Marcel Sabitzer and Marko Arnautovic. The winner of the match will face Portugal or Croatia in the Round of 16. (MATCH CENTRE LIVE)
Spain vs Austria LIVE | ESP vs AUT, FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE Score Updates, straight from Los Angeles Stadium:
Spain vs Austria LIVE: Lamine Yamal down in the box, no penalty
Lamine Yamal drives into the box from the right wing, goes down after a challenge from Austria's Konrad Laimer, but the referee waves play on. No penalty awarded to Spain. But it is all Spain at the moment.
11' ESP 0-0 AUT
Spain vs Austria LIVE: Dani Olmo's shot blocked!
Cross in from the right flank towards Dani Olmo in the box, who shoots it on the volley but it's blocked by an Austrian defender. Spain threaten from the resulting corner, but Austria manage to head it away. Early momentum for Spain.
8' ESP 0-0 AUT
Spain vs Austria LIVE: Yamal playing in a new role?
Lamine Yamal is on the move once again, cutting in from the left wing and trying to create an opportunity, but Austria prevent the danger and send it out for a corner. Yamal looks to be playing more centrally, or even down the left, as opposed to his natural right wing position in the early stages of the game.
5' ESP 0-0 AUT
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: KICK OFF! Spain vs Austria begins
WE ARE LIVE! The FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match between Spain and Austria is underway. Austria come on the attack in the early seconds, but then Spain hit them on the counter-attack. Lamine Yamal takes a shot at goal, but it's saved by Austria goalkeeper Alexander Schlager.
1' ESP 0-0 AUT
Spain vs Austria LIVE: Time for action
David Guetta and Sia's 'Titanium' starts to ring around the Los Angeles Stadium, and that's the sign that live action is about to begin. Two European sides clashing in the Round of 32 of FIFA World Cup 2026. The winner will face either Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal or Luka Modric's Spain. Here we go!
Spain vs Austria LIVE: Here come the players!
The players walk out onto the Los Angeles Stadium. A packed stadium, bearing a reddish look, as both teams' main colour is red. Time for the national anthems. And then, live action!
Spain vs Austria LIVE: Can Pedri shine?
It has been a hit-and-miss FIFA World Cup for Pedri so far. One of the best midfielders in the world, the Spain star has put in some composed performances, but is yet to take the World Cup by storm. Will today be his best performance of the tournament?
Spain vs Austria LIVE: David Alaba's last dance?
Austria captain David Alaba has been one of Europe's premier defenders over the last decade, but at 33, he is now on his last legs. Alaba has struggled with injuries in recent years, and left Real Madrid at the end of the 2025-26 season. This could well be his last dance on the international stage with Austria, and in that case, he would surely love to leave on a high.
Spain vs Austria LIVE: Match to start soon
We are just about 20 minutes away from kick off in the match between Spain and Austria. An exciting contest lies in front of us, with Lamine Yamal the star man to look out for.
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Austria look to replicate former glory
FIFA World Cup 2026 is the first time that Austria have qualified for the global tournament in 28 years, and the first time they've progressed past the group stage in 44 years! The last time Austria went beyond the group stage was in the 1982 World Cup. Once bronze medalists (in 1954), success at the global stage has evaded Austria for many, many years now.
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Can Spain live up to 'favourites' tag?
As the defending Euro champions, Spain are naturally one of the favourites to go all the way. Ahead of the World Cup, NDTV had conducted a research where four different AI chatbots had predicted Spain to be the winner this year. The talent is certainly there, but will they be able to handle the pressure of winning five in a row and go all the way?
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Who will the winner face?
The winner of the Spain-Austria match will face either Portugal or Croatia in the Round of 16 of FIFA World Cup 2026. After that, it will be either USA or Belgium in the quarter-final. Some cracking games in store!
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Austria's road to the knockouts
Austria's FIFA World Cup 2026 journey began with a 3-1 win over Jordan. They gave Argentina a good fight but were beaten by Lionel Messi's magic. In their last group game, Austria played out a dramatic 3-3 draw with Algeria, tying the game in the 96th minute, to finish second in Group J.
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Spain's road to the knockouts
Spain's FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign did not start perfectly as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Cape Verde. However, Spain bounced back to beat Saudi Arabia 4-0 in their second group game, and then beat Uruguay 1-0 to comfortably top Group H in the end.
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Can Lamine Yamal join Pele in record books?
Lamine Yamal, at the age of 18 years and 354 days, can become the third-youngest goalscorer in FIFA World Cup knockout matches if he scores today, only behind Brazilian icon Pele and former Ballon d'Or winner Michael Owen. If Yamal scores against Austria, he will become the youngest World Cup knockout goalscorer in the 21st century, beating Kylian Mbappe.
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Austria starting XI
Austria XI vs Spain: Austria have announced their starting XI for the Round of 32 match against Spain. Experience across the pitch, be it David Alaba and Konrad Laimer in defence, Marcel Sabitzer in midfield or Marko Arnautovic on the bench. Keep an eye on 20-year-old attacking midfielder Paul Wanner.
Our XI. Time to deliver! #GemeinsamOSTERREICH #ATeamOneFamily #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/RlYEpm1MGw— OFB - oefb.at (@oefb1904) July 2, 2026
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Spain starting XI
Spain XI vs Austria: Here's Luis de la Fuente's Spain starting XI for the Round of 32 match against Austria. Dani Olmo returns in midfield, while Rodri is fit to start alongside Pedri. Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal and Alex Baena are the forwards.
OFICIAL | Asi jugamos hoy en Los Angeles.#VamosEspana | #CopaMundialFIFA pic.twitter.com/qBc6g16H4T— Seleccion Espanola Masculina de Futbol (@SEFutbol) July 2, 2026
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Spain vs Austria, Round of 32 begins!
Hello and welcome to NDTV Sports, for the live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash between Spain and Austria. A massive match today, as two established European teams battle for a place in the Round of 16. Stay tuned for all the live updates from the match!