Spain vs Austria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Updates: The blockbuster FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match between Spain and Austria is underway in Los Angeles. Spain and Austria are tied 0-0 in the first half, after 10 minutes. One of the favourites to go all the way, Spain qualified to the Round of 32 as toppers of Group H. They will rely on teenage superstar Lamine Yamal, in-form striker Mikel Oyarzabal, and star midfielders Pedri and Dani Olmo to lead them to victory. If Yamal scores today, he will become the youngest FIFA World Cup knockout goalscorer in the 21st century. On the other hand, Austria made it to the knockouts in dramatic circumstances. Led by David Alaba, Austria boast experienced campaigners like Konrad Laimer, Marcel Sabitzer and Marko Arnautovic. The winner of the match will face Portugal or Croatia in the Round of 16. (MATCH CENTRE LIVE)

Spain vs Austria LIVE | ESP vs AUT, FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE Score Updates, straight from Los Angeles Stadium: