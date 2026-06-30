Spain remain confident of winning the World Cup, defender Marcos Llorente said, despite a series of injuries that have ravaged La Roja's options in wide areas. Nico Williams described his latest injury setback as "one of the worst days of my life" after the Athletic Bilbao winger picked up another muscle problem in Friday's 1-0 win over Uruguay. He retains a chance of playing again in the tournament, however. Yeremy Pino suffered a collarbone issue in the same match that will keep him out of a last-32 showdown with Austria on Thursday.

New Liverpool signing Victor Munoz has not featured at the tournament yet after he too felt the recurrence a muscle injury.

Of Williams, Lllorente said on Monday: "It's a very difficult time for him, as he said himself, given everything major he's been through, but it's part of the job.

"He's handling it much better now and has that smile of his back. Obviously, deep down, he's hurting because he can't help the team, but we're all doing our best to help him cope with it.

"The same goes for Yeremy. There are 26 of us here, a really united group, and perhaps, if we go far, he might be able to help out at some point. We're all very focused on what we have to do and feeling very confident."

Lamine Yamal has played a part in all three Spain games, but is yet to play 90 minutes as the 18-year-old Barcelona star is eased back from a hamstring injury that ended his club season.

The European champions badly need Yamal back to his best if they are to compete for a World Cup so far lit up by star names.

Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, Vinicius Junior and Harry Kane are among the high-profile players to have started the tournament on fire.

However, Llorente believes Spain's strong collective unit could prevail over individual talent.

Luis de la Fuente's side are unbeaten in 34 competitive games and have not conceded a goal at the World Cup so far.

"I don't think stars win without their team," said Atletico Madrid's Llorente.

"Clearly, they make the difference, but they always need a team behind them to provide some support.

"Yes, stars are important, but it's not a World Cup for stars and I don't think it ever will be. I believe football is increasingly dependent on the whole team rather than just a star."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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