South Africa vs Canada LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Updates: South Africa and Canada are tied 0-0 at half-time of their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match in Los Angeles. Canada created a number of chances in the first half but failed to find the opening goal, with South Africa even making a goalline clearance. South Africa goalkeeper Ronwen Williams made a double save. Co-hosts Canada qualified as runners-up in Group B, where they won one, drew one and lost one. South Africa had an identical record in Group A, also qualifying after finishing second in Group A. While Canada started the tournament well, South Africa have momentum on their side after squeezing into the knockout stage by winning their final group match. The winner of this match will play Netherlands or Morocco in the Round of 16. (MATCH CENTRE LIVE)
Here are the LIVE Score and Updates from South Africa vs Canada, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32:
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: HALF TIME! South Africa 0-0 Canada
HALF TIME! A string of boos around the Los Angeles Stadium as the first half comes to an end. A number of chances for Canada, but somehow South Africa have held on. The referee denied a penalty appeal in the dying minutes of the half, a decision that did not please Canada's players one bit.
45 minutes of drama. 45 more to go!
HT | RSA 0-0 CAN
South Africa vs Canada LIVE: Huge penalty shout, denied by referee!
Even more drama! Canada have a man down in the box, they appeal for a penalty, but it's turned down by the referee! Canada's players rush towards the referee in protest. A check goes on in the background over the incident, and ultimately no penalty is awarded!
45 1' RSA 0-0 CAN
South Africa vs Canada LIVE: Goalline clearance, double save!
Goalline clearance by South Africa! Corner whipped in by Canada, the first header is cleared off the goalline by Modiba. Then Canada shoot twice on the rebound, both times it's saved by Ronwen Williams! Drama in the final minutes of the first half.
44' RSA 0-0 CAN
South Africa vs Canada LIVE: Corner for South Africa
South Africa create a chance and win a corner. The ball is swung in, a South African player connects with a header, but it ultimately goes wide of the goal. Moments earlier, Canada had taken a shot at the other end, but it was straight at South African goalkeeper Ronwen Williams.
36' RSA 0-0 CAN
South Africa vs Canada LIVE: Match summary so far
We are 30 minutes into the match between South Africa and Canada, and the scores are still tied at 0-0. Canada have created the better chances, and could've easily been a goal or two up by now. South Africa's chances have been few and far between, but they've looked much brighter offensively than in some of their group matches.
30' RSA 0-0 CAN
South Africa vs Canada LIVE: Huge chance wasted!
Set-piece for Canada on the left wing, the cross is swung into the box, Canada centre-back Derek Cornelius is unmarked in the box, just needs to connect with the cross but he fails to do so! He is barely able to brush the ball, and South Africa receive a huge let-off.
22' RSA 0-0 CAN
South Africa vs Canada LIVE: Big chance goes begging for Canada!
Canada lacking in the final third! They had a chance to shoot in the box but could not fire in time as South Africa's Yaya Sithole came in to tackle. From the resulting corner, Jonathan David cleverly gets away from his man and takes a shot in the box unmarked, but he fires wide! Huge chance squandered by Canada.
17' RSA 0-0 CAN
South Africa vs Canada LIVE: Tiki-taka from South Africa! Canada denied!
Chances at both ends! South Africa engage in some lovely one-touch build-up play but are unable to get a shot away as Canada defend well. Then Canada spring on the counter-attack, left-winger Liam Millar is sent through on the left, but South Africa's defence deny him before he could shoot in the box.
14' RSA 0-0 CAN
South Africa vs Canada LIVE: Chance for Canada
Lovely move from Canada. The ball is kept in on the right, then moved centrally. Canada left-back Richie Laryea overlaps on the left, gets the ball and fires in a low cross, but South Africa deny a possible tap-in with a sliding block. First proper attacking move by Canada.
10' RSA 0-0 CAN
South Africa vs Canada LIVE: Early shot for South Africa!
A chance created by South Africa early on. Long ball from the back finds Makgopa, who holds it back. Ultimately, Mokoena takes the shot from outside the box, it's straight at the keeper. The Canada goalkeeper spills it for a brief moment, but there's no danger nearby.
6' RSA 0-0 CAN
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: KICK OFF! South Africa vs Canada begins
WE ARE LIVE! The game is underway in Los Angeles. South Africa are attacking from right to left. Canada on a high press early in the match. The Round of 32 is on!
1' RSA 0-0 CAN
South Africa vs Canada LIVE: Match about to begin!
We are about to get underway in LA. The national anthems have been sung, and now it's time for football. Grab your popcorn, get seated and stay tuned, folks!
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Canada starting XI
Canada XI vs South Africa: Here's Canada's starting XI against South Africa. Tani Oluwaseyi and Jonathan David start up front. Stephen Eustaquio captains in midfield, with regular captain Alphonso Davies still not fit enough to start. Will that be a setback for Canada?
Today's starters, presented by @GE_Appliances— CANMNT (@CANMNT_Official) June 28, 2026
Mose and DC at the back
Tajon and Liam provide the width
JD and Tani up top
LET'S GO #CANMNT pic.twitter.com/YiUt0ADYtz
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: South Africa starting XI
South Africa XI vs Canada: Here's South Africa's starting XI against Canada. Lyle Foster is on the bench, keep an eye out for Oswin Appollis on the left wing. Expect South Africa to be a defensively compact side.
Bafana Bafana Starting XI vs Canada— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) June 28, 2026
Bafana Bafana vs Canada
Sunday, 28 June 2026
Los Angeles Stadium
Kick-off: 21:00pm SA Time
SABC 1/3 & SABC #Fifaworldcup #BafanaPride #BafanaBafana pic.twitter.com/gm5EGPbjJc
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: South Africa vs Canada!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between South Africa and Canada! The Round of 32 stage begins for the first time in FIFA World Cup history. We are live in Los Angeles. Stay tuned to NDTV Sports for all the live updates from the match!