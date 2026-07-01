FIFA's referees chief Pierluigi Collina has reiterated that referees and the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) will closely scrutinise attacking players who deliberately obstruct defenders or goalkeepers, saying such tactics will be punished during the FIFA World Cup 2026, according to ESPN. His comments came after four-time champions Germany was denied what could have been a match-winning goal during their surprise FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 exit to Paraguay. Defender Jonathan Tah appeared to have scored the decisive goal in extra time on Monday, but it was disallowed following a VAR review after officials ruled that teammate Waldemar Anton had fouled Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill in the build-up.

Although replays showed only slight contact as Anton pushed Gill to the ground, the decision drew criticism from some observers. Germany eventually lost the Round of 32 encounter in a penalty shootout, with Tah missing the decisive spot-kick by sending his effort over the crossbar.

As quoted by ESPN, Collina said merely holding a position is not a foul, but intentionally moving to block an opponent from defending crosses the line and warrants intervention from match officials.

"Although keeping a position is not a foul per se, when an attacking player is not interested in the ball and deliberately moves, even marginally, with the clear intention of obstructing opponents' movement and prevents him from defending, then referees, and VAR when needed, should carefully analyze the incident and intervene," Collina said.

He stressed that special attention would be paid to situations where attacking players attempt to impede goalkeepers from defending their goal.

"This is especially the case when the tactic aims to prevent the opposing goalkeeper from being able to defend the goal. Coaches and players were informed so it should come as no surprise that referees will punish these fouls. These measures have all been very effective and unanimously considered as very positive innovations," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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