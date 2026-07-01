Cristiano Ronaldo has had a blow-hot, blow-cold FIFA World Cup so far. He left almost no impact in Portugal's first Group K match against DR Congo, which ended in a 1-1 draw. Then, he shone brightly with a brace against Uzbekistan in a 5-0 win but again could not score against Colombia in the third match. Portugal finished second in the group and will now face Croatia in the Round of 32. Ronaldo, who is the first man to score in six World Cups, is yet to score in the knockout stage of the marquee event. Portugal's Round of 32 match is on Friday (IST).

Commentating on the Portugal vs Croatia match, former England player Chris Sutton said the reliance on the veteran star is hurting the team.

"Cristiano Ronaldo is 41 but has played every minute for Portugal so far, which I think is embarrassing for Roberto Martinez. I've never known a manager to pander to a player as much as he does. Portugal have some incredible players but, as great as Ronaldo once was, they are being held back by having him permanently on the pitch as their centre-forward," he said on BBC Sport.

Sutton added that Portugal's rivals, Croatia, are not young either. "But, while he is not the player he was, Croatia are ageing too and are not the team they once were either," he said.

"This will be close, but I see Portugal taking it in normal time. With me writing Ronaldo off, he will probably score the winner."

Since making his debut for Portugal in 2003, Ronaldo has consistently delivered at the highest level and also holds the record for the most hat-tricks in international football, with 10 to his name.

"Our captain sets an example in everything he does," Martinez said of Ronaldo, as quoted by ESPN.

"He gives his all, 24 hours a day, to help the national team. Our captain and the rest of the players are not thinking about the future. We don't know what can happen in the future because they can get injured, and there are decisions that are out of their hands."

"The focus is on training, being the best, putting the concepts into practice and showing pride in wearing the shirt. That's the example he sets. His sole aim is to use today to improve for tomorrow," he added.

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