For years, Harry Kane had to face the taunts of being 'trophy-less'. Despite his best attempts, the England striker could not help Tottenham Hotspur end their trophy drought. But, since signing for the German giants Bayern Munich, Kane's fate has changed. The 32-year-old has won the Bundesliga title twice, the DFB-Pokal once, and also came close to winning the UEFA Champions League title this year before Bayern narrowly lost the semi-final clash against Paris Saint-Germain. However, having tasted blood in Germany, Kane is out to end England's trophy drought at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Much like Kane, England have had to face taunts regarding their failure to win the World Cup. It was in 1966 when the England men's team last won the tournament, beating West Germany 4-2 in the final. It was also the last major trophy the team won in the international arena.

England did reach the final of the UEFA European Championship in 2020 and 2024 but ended up second best on both occasions. It is the final hurdle that continues to evade them.

But, with Thomas Tuchel - a knockout tournament specialist coach - at the helm, England can dream of doing the unthinkable this year, especially considering the form that Kane is in.

Harry Kane: World's Best No. 9?

Kane is already the all-time top scorer for England, having scored 79 goals for the Three Lions. It was in 2023 that he went past Wayne Rooney's tally of 53. In 113 games for England, Kane averages about 0.7 goals per game. He won the Golden Boot in the 2018 World Cup with six strikes and was the joint top scorer in Euro 2024.

The 32-year-old is coming into the tournament on the back of an enviable season for Bayern that saw him score 36 goals in 31 games in the Bundesliga. The goal haul also saw him win the European Golden Boot.

In the Champions League, he scored 14 goals in 13 games while adding 10 in just six games in the DFB-Pokal.

With Cristiano Ronaldo still playing, Kylian Mbappe leading the line for France, and Erling Haaland scoring goals for fun for Norway, Kane does have competition for the 'best No. 9 in the world' tag, at least as far as statistics are concerned. But, the veteran Bayern Munich striker's impact goes beyond statistics.

His ability to drop into the midfield and act as a playmaker has helped both Bayern and England unlock even the most stubborn defences. His passing range is comparable to some of the finest midfielders in the world.

Kane does not just offer a goal-scoring threat; his tactical awareness and high attacking IQ make life easier for the players around him, too. Unlike many poachers, Kane has the ability to act as a defensive asset for his team, especially in set-pieces and end-of-game scenarios.

Not to forget, he even played as a goalkeeper once in his club career!

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