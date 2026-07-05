Argentina qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Cape Verde but the win was not without its fair share of challenges. Messi scored a goal and created another one but Cape Verde were able to equalise twice and take the heavily-contested clash to extra time. Argentina will now face Egypt in their next knockout clash. Following the win, Messi said that just qualification is not enough for the defending champions and pointed out that they need to correct some mistakes.

"Today, we put in a huge effort, as always, playing well and playing badly, just like we always say, but I think the important thing now is to rest, think about what's coming next and try to take positives from today's game. Beyond just qualifying, I think there are positives because we did some good things, and we also need to correct the bad ones, which I think were many today as well," Messi said after the match as quoted by ESPN.

"We knew it was going to be a very tough match; this team hadn't lost to Spain and Uruguay for a reason. We did the hardest part, which was finding the first goal. We thought that from then on, we would start to find our game and be more relaxed, but it was the complete opposite. We lost the ball, we sat back, we couldn't pressure them well, and they struck with their strengths," he added.

Messi also claimed that they were aware of the difficult that a team like Cape Verde can provide in such matches.

"We knew it was going to be difficult; this is a knockout tournament, and nobody gives you anything for free," Messi said.

Meanwhile, Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni heaped praise on debutants Cape Verde after they pushed the defending champions all the way to extra time in the round of 32 thriller at the Miami Stadium.

The African side, with a population of just half a million, twice erased a deficit before an extra-time own goal settled a gripping contest at Miami Stadium. The result earned Argentina a round of 16 clash with Egypt in Atlanta on July 7.

"It was a really tough match. You always have to focus on the positives. This team never gives up. And I have to give credit to our opponents. Today Cape Verde proved they're a great team. The truth is, everyone finished really tired, because they gave it their all," Scaloni told the post-match news conference as quoted by Xinhua.

(With agency inputs)

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