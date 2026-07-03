Lamine Yamal reflected on Spain's emphatic FIFA World Cup Round of 32 victory over Austria by speaking about the joy his success brings to his family, revealing that nothing means more to him than seeing his younger half-brother, Keyne, happy as La Roja marched into the last 16. The 18-year-old winger, whose younger brother was seen enthusiastically cheering for Spain during the match, delivered another lively performance as Spain defeated Austria 3-0 to maintain their perfect defensive record in the tournament.

Addressing the media after the victory, Yamal opened up about his close relationship with his family.

"It emocions me to see my brother happy, to see my mother with the life she's always wanted to live, and my friends. It's a child's biggest dream beyond football. My brother is like my son, and I'm in love with him," Yamal said, according to El Larguero.

Yamal also spoke about the significance of representing Spain on football's biggest stage and his ambition of lifting the World Cup trophy.

"It's the biggest tournament in football. I don't think there's anything better than a World Cup. At the end, when a kid dreams of playing football, the dream is to play with your national team in the World Cup, and I am here. So, I'm thinking about advancing to the next round and fulfilling my dream of winning a World Cup with Spain," Yamal said, according to DAZN Football.

On the pitch, Spain once again demonstrated why they are among the favourites for the title with a dominant display against Austria.

After creating several early chances, Spain finally broke the deadlock late in the first half when Marc Cucurella delivered a precise cross for Mikel Oyarzabal, who calmly slotted home. Alex Baena nearly doubled the lead before the break, but his free-kick struck the crossbar.

Austria struggled to trouble Spain after the restart as Luis de la Fuente's side continued to dictate possession. Pedro Porro made it 2-0 with his first international goal, heading in Baena's inviting cross, before Oyarzabal completed his brace late in the contest by converting another excellent delivery from Cucurella.

Spain's defence remained equally impressive, recording another clean sheet as Austria failed to mount a sustained comeback despite introducing Sasa Kalajdzic in the second half.

The convincing victory sends Spain into the Round of 16 with growing momentum and without conceding a goal in the tournament. They will next face the winners of the Portugal-Croatia clash, while Austria's memorable World Cup campaign comes to an end after reaching the knockout stage for the first time since 1954.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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