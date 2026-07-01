Few imagined that three years after making the move to Miami, Lionel Messi would be leading Argentina's charge to defend the title and smashing records at his sixth World Cup. The 39-year-old returns to the Florida city he now calls home for a last 32 clash against the surprise package of the tournament Cape Verde on Friday after scoring six times in the group stages. In doing so Messi became the all-time top scorer in World Cup history with 19 and is on a record seven-game scoring streak in the competition. Many believed the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner was headed for semi-retirement when he swapped top level European football for Major League Soccer after ending his long to wait to win the World Cup in Qatar. But Messi has defied expectations, both with his impact on soccer Stateside and his ability to continue deciding games at international level.

Inter Miami, co-owned by David Beckham and only formed in 2018, had never won a trophy prior to his arrival.

Messi's arrival instantly made one of MLS's newest franchises a go-to destination for European stars.

Aided by his former Barcelona teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, Messi led Inter to victory in the Leagues Cup, a knockout competition between clubs in the MLS, Mexican and Canadian leagues, in his first season.

Last year Messi and Miami went one better in securing the club's first MLS title.

The influence of a player widely considered the greatest of all time extends far beyond the pitch.

"Messi marked a before and after for what soccer means here. From 2023 onwards, everyone became an Inter fan," explains Juan Pugin, a coach at the Revo Soccer academy in Doral, near Miami.

"We've really noticed it at the academy too. Many more kids have signed up to play the sport."

That passion brings a smile to the face of Lily Diaz, a 69-year-old native of Buenos Aires, who was out for a walk in Miami wearing a national team cap.

She said these days she feels closer to the country she left four decades ago to settle in Florida.

"It's a huge thrill to have Messi come play for Argentina. It's a source of pride; he's a role model as both an athlete and a human being," said Diaz, who has already seen the star play four times with Inter.

Nearby, Johnny Fortes, 62, has traveled from Buenos Aires to follow Argentina throughout their World Cup journey all the way to a potential final.

"I work an office job, but for a year-and-a-half, I drove a car at night so I could afford to come to the United States," he said. "I made sacrifices, but it was worth it."

At Buenos Aires Bakery, a popular Argentine restaurant, a mix of national team fervor and business savvy has led to an entry fee of $15 and a $20 minimum spend for those wanting to watch the world champions' matches in the packed venue.

Inside, Julian Franco is enjoying the Argentine food he can't find in the US city of Buffalo where he settled three months ago after moving from the Argentine province of Catamarca.

Like thousands set to descend on Miami, he doesn't have a ticket for Friday's match, but wanted to soak up the atmosphere in south Florida.

"You feel so excited watching Messi play," he says. "Especially knowing that he has faced failures too.

"It gives you hope that not everything is lost -- that you always have to give a little bit more to achieve what you want."

Featured Video Of The Day

Delhi vs Mumbai IPL 2026: Fans Flood Arun Jaitley Stadium for High-Voltage Clash