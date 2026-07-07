Lionel Messi can be the greatest scorer in FIFA World Cup history, yet he is also the player with the most penalty misses. The latest came against Egypt in a FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match in the 21st minute. Egypt had taken the lead through a 15th-minute strike by defender Yasser Ibrahim, and Messi had the chance to restore parity. It was not to be. Nicolas Tagliafico won the penalty after being fouled in the box, and Messi stepped up to take the spot-kick. But Egypt goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir produced a sensational diving save.

This was Messi's second penalty miss of the tournament. Earlier, he had missed a penalty against Austria in the group stage. The most penalties missed by an individual before the 2026 FIFA World Cup (excluding shootouts) was two - Asamoah Gyan (Ghana) in 2006 and 2010, a mark later equalled by Lionel Messi (Argentina) in 2018 and 2022. Messi now has four.

Julian Alvarez was recalled to Argentina's starting lineup for the Round of 16 game against Egypt at the World Cup on Tuesday. The Atle;tico Madrid striker replaced Lautaro Martinez up front for the defending champions.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni also brought in left-back Nicolas Tagliafico and midfielder Leandro Paredes for the game in Atlanta. Egypt benched Manchester City forward Omar Marmoush and brought in Haissem Hassan. Mohanad Lashin returned after suspension.

Argentina is bidding to become the first back-to-back winner of the World Cup since Brazil in 1958 and 1962.

It was given a scare by tiny Cape Verde in the previous round, needing extra time to secure a 3-2 victory.

Egypt has already made history by advancing to the Round of 16 for the first time, having failed to progress beyond the group stage in its four previous appearances.

Argentina: E. Martinez; Molina, Romero, L. Martinez, Tagliafico; De Paul, Mac Allister, Paredes, Fernandez; Messi, Alvarez

Egypt: Shobeir; Hany, Ibrahim, Rabia, Hafez; Ashour, Attia, Lashin, Hassan; Salah, Zico

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