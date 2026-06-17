Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said it was "hard to explain" the genius of Lionel Messi after his superstar equalled the all-time record of 16 goals at World Cups against Algeria on Tuesday. Messi, 38, reached a number of outlandish landmarks on an unforgettable evening in Kansas City, appearing in a record sixth World Cup and collecting his 200th international cap. He scored two stunning goals either side of a poacher's effort as the defending champions launched their World Cup bid with a swaggering show of power. Messi's goals took him level with former Germany striker Miroslav Klose on 16 -- and his performance suggested more will come at the 2026 tournament in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

"About Leo, it's quite hard to explain," Scaloni said at his post-match press conference.

"We are amazed with him still, although we get to see him on a daily basis and he's been the best for 20 years, he still pulls it off every single match.

"You don't have to be an Argentina fan to admire what he's done at age 38."

Scaloni, who masterminded Argentina's third World Cup triumph in Qatar in 2022, said Messi, who first appeared on football's biggest stage in 2006, did not behave like a superstar in the team camp.

"He's playing with a group of friends, with people that are going to play with their heart for him," said the Argentina boss.

"Whenever they need to have a conversation with him they can just approach him and it's really hard to explain whatever he conveys and I could stay here with you for over an hour trying to explain exactly what he does, but you need to be there to really understand.

"You need to understand the atmosphere, the ambience."

Scaloni praised his whole team for a dominant performance in their opening Group J match at the home of NFL team Kansas City Chiefs.

"Whenever you're in a pickle, it's your friend, it's your peer who will help you out," said the 48-year-old.

"We did face difficulties. Luckily, not that many, but whenever we've encountered difficulties, there's somebody there for you.

"And if there's somebody to give you a hand, things are much easier and that will never change."

Argentina, ranked by FIFA as the top team in the world, next face Austria, before rounding off the group stage against Jordan.

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