Lionel Messi has a special connection with Germany. Had it not been for the team, Messi's wait for a FIFA World Cup trophy would have ended in 2014 in Brazil. Argentina lost that edition's final to Germany, and Messi was heartbroken. The Argentine great's wait for a FIFA World Cup trophy finally ended eight years later in Qatar. This time, Germany and Argentina could not face off after the former was knocked out in the Round of 32 by Paraguay. The four-time winners lost on penalties. However, Germany's loss came as a massive gain for Lionel Messi.

Germany's Loss Is Messi's Gain

Before Germany's match against Paraguay, Messi was the No. 2 player in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Power Rankings. "The Power Rankings is considered a measure of match and tournament performance: each player receives a score for each match and for their overall performance in the tournament. All outfield players will receive a score between 0-10 in the three categories: attacking, creativity, and defending. Goalkeepers will be scored in possession and defending the goal," FIFA says on its website.

Germany's Deniz Undav was the No. 1 player. The VfB Stuttgart player had scores of 8.36 in attacking, 6.78 in creativity, and 4.7 in defending. Messi was No. 2 with scores of 8.34 in attacking, 6.43 in creativity, and 5.14 in defending. Kylian Mbappe (8.13, 7.25, 4.59) and Vinicius Junior (7.92, 6.39, 4.75) were ranked No. 3 and No. 4, respectively.

However, after Germany's loss, Undav's ranking fell to No. 3. His current scores are 7.85 in attacking, 6.2 in creativity, and 4.53 in defending. While he dropped two places, Messi rose to No. 1 with scores of 8.49, 6.55, and 5.17. Mbappe (8.26, 7.37, 4.62) is now No. 2. Vinicius Junior dropped two places to No. 6. Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo climbed to 74th. [All the stats are from before the Norway vs Ivory Coast Round of 32 clash.]

German football legend Oliver Kahn believes Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo created a football rivalry unlike any other, with their relentless pursuit of excellence pushing each other to unprecedented heights for nearly two decades.

Reflecting on one of football's greatest-ever debates, Kahn highlighted how the two superstars transformed competition into a driving force for greatness, creating a level of consistency and longevity that may never be repeated, according to a release.

"Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have pushed each other for almost two decades, and it is truly remarkable to see the level of football they continue to play. Their rivalry was never built on words; it was built on performances. Every season, they pushed each other to become even better," Oliver said.

"Football may never see another rivalry with that level of consistency and excellence."

Looking back on his unforgettable 2002 FIFA World Cup campaign, in which he became the only goalkeeper in history to win the Golden Ball despite Germany finishing as runners-up, Kahn reflected on the pride of that achievement while admitting that lifting the World Cup trophy remains the ultimate dream for every player.

"The 2002 World Cup remains one of the greatest experiences of my career. Losing the final still hurts because, as an athlete, you always want to win, especially the World Cup. But with time, you begin to appreciate the journey, the team spirit, and the experiences you shared with the squad," the German football legend said.

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