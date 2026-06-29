Argentina captain Lionel Messi continued to rewrite the FIFA World Cup record books as he broke Brazil legend Rivellino's long-standing record for the most goals scored from outside the box in tournament history during the Group J match against Jordan in Arlington. Messi's stunning free-kick in Argentina's 3-1 victory over Jordan at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Saturday (Local Time) marked his sixth World Cup goal from outside the penalty area, moving him past Rivelino's previous record of five.

The strike also took the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner's overall World Cup tally to 19 goals, further extending his record as Argentina's all-time leading scorer at the tournament. He has now scored six goals in this World Cup.

The goal completed another landmark evening for the reigning world champions, who finished the Group J campaign with a perfect record of three wins from three matches.

Messi's historic scoring streak began with a hat-trick against Algeria before he netted twice against Austria. Rested at the start of Argentina's final group-stage fixture, the 39-year-old came off the bench in the 60th minute and curled home a trademark free-kick 20 minutes later to become the first men's player to score in seven successive FIFA World Cup appearances.

The Argentine captain also joined an exclusive list by becoming only the fourth player to score in all three group-stage matches of a single World Cup since the current group-stage format was introduced in 1998, following Cristiano Ronaldo (2018), David Villa (2010) and Fernando Torres (2010).

Argentina also reached another significant milestone by registering their 50th FIFA World Cup victory, becoming only the third nation to achieve the feat after Brazil and Germany.

With qualification already secured, head coach Lionel Scaloni rotated his squad heavily, making nine changes to the starting XI. The changes did little to disrupt Argentina's rhythm as Giovani Lo Celso, making his long-awaited World Cup debut after missing the 2022 edition through injury, opened the scoring in the 19th minute with a superb curling free-kick.

Lautaro Martinez doubled Argentina's advantage from the penalty spot after a VAR review awarded a spot-kick for a foul on Marcos Senesi, with the Inter Milan striker scoring his first-ever World Cup goal.

Jordan briefly threatened a comeback when Musa Al-Tamaari finished from close range in the 55th minute after a dangerous delivery from Ihsan Haddad.

Messi's introduction on the hour mark quickly restored Argentina's control, and his low, curling free-kick in the 80th minute sealed a comfortable 3-1 victory and another historic night for the Albiceleste captain.

Argentina will now face tournament debutants Cape Verde in the Round of 32 in Miami on July 4, while Jordan bowed out after losing all three group-stage matches despite finding the net in each of their games.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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