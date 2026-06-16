Solemn silence during the national anthem and howls of joy after the goals: in Tehran, Iranians followed their team's first steps on American soil in the World Cup with curiosity through the night. Most in the Iranian capital were asleep when the match against New Zealand kicked off at 4:30 am. But in one of the few cafes open to broadcast the match, there was already a buzz of excitement. Around 40 football fans were discussing their team's chances in a World Cup being played under the shadow of the war between Iran and co-hosts the United States.

Among the early risers were many women with dyed or bleached hair, some of whom were not wearing headscarves.

"I and my friend think (the Iranian team) will advance to the next stage, and I hope that it happens," Shiva Sharifi, a 21-year-old teacher, wearing a wrist band in the colours of the Iranian flag, told AFP.

Despite the early hour, the venue was packed as plates piled high with tomatoes, cheese and omelettes were served to hungry football fans.

Excitement swells in Iran

The match came a day after the announcement of a memorandum of understanding between Tehran and Washington for an immediate end to the deadly conflict and economic turmoil triggered by US-Israeli strikes on Iran in late February.

"It doesn't make any difference because it is temporary," Aryan Ghaee, 31, who was at the cafe with friends, said of the agreement.

The crowd were quickly distracted from discussion of the war when a commentator on state television exclaimed: "Oh my god, our flag right in the middle of Los Angeles!" as a huge green, white, and red banner bearing the symbol of the Islamic Republic was unfurled at the stadium before kick off.

Several hundred opponents of the Islamic Republic were already at the stadium, some of whom had the old Iranian flag, from before the 1979 Revolution, adorned with a lion and a sun.

Iranian authorities, who consider this symbol unacceptable, had threatened to stop the match if these banners enter the stadium.

"Anything can happen," but "the players are prepared for any eventuality," state television warned, as it kept close-ups of the crowd to a minimum.

"I think football and politics should be separate from each other and the two should not have anything to do with each other," Shiva, focused on the match, told AFP.

"(The Iranian team) started a bit weak but then they found a good motivation after the first goal," scored by Ramin Rezayan (32nd minute), she said.

New Zealand led twice but Iran equaliser in the 2-2 draw sparked cheers and hugs in the cafe, while some waved flags.

'Worst preparation'

Abolfazl Kazemi, a 24-year-old employee, said he was upset.

"Our players are stressed" and tired, he said.

The path to the World Cup in North America has been difficult for Iran as the war raged on, with coach Amir Ghalenoei branding his team the "most oppressed" in the World Cup.

After the opening game in Los Angeles, Ghalenoei said his players were told they had to travel back to their Mexico training base immediately.

"They delayed our arrivals, they are forcing us to go back early without time for recovery," said Ghalenoei, whose side were forced to switch training camp from Tucson, Arizona, to Tijuana.

The United States also refused visas to about 15 members of the coaching staff for their three group matches, which are all being played in the United States.

"That's what Uncle Trump put us through," lamented Abolfazl Kazemi, referring to the US president, though the atmosphere at the cafe remained relaxed and joyous.

Owner Ali Sadr said he decided to gather "friends and enjoy the game, especially now with these special conditions that exist in the country, the war, and other things".

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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