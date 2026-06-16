Iran vs New Zealand LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Match Updates: Iran and New Zealand are set to clash for the first time at a FIFA World Cup when they meet in the Group G opener at the Los Angeles Stadium on Tuesday. Both dazzled in qualification, with Iran losing only one game in a 16-match saunter to what will be a seventh outing at the global showpiece. New Zealand reached a World Cup on the back of a flawless campaign in Oceania, where they won all five matches, scoring 29 goals and conceding just the once. Iran are heading to a seventh FIFA World Cup (1978, 1998, 2006, 2014, 2018, 2022, 2026), looking to reach the knockout stage for the first time. On the other hand, New Zealand have qualified for a third FIFA World Cup (1982, 2010, 2026). After a difficult first foray at Spain in 1982, the All Whites' next adventure was almost 28 days later in 2010 in South Africa..

Iran vs New Zealand LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Match LIVE Updates:

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