Iran's preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup have already begun in team's training base in Tijuana, Mexico with heavy security surrounding them. US President Donald Trump claims that the deal to end Iran war is close, while Tehran says 'nothing' finalised. For its football team Outside Estadio Caliente, where Iran are training ahead of the tournament, armed security personnel patrol the area throughout the day. Open-top security vehicles are circling the complex, while officers equipped with rifles are guarding key access points.

Away from the security presence, however, the team has received a warm welcome from local residents.

Messages in Farsi and Spanish have been placed around the training base, and football fans have gathered outside hoping to see the Iranian players. For many in Tijuana, hosting a World Cup team has become a source of excitement. However, access to training sessions remains tightly restricted.

Captain Alireza Jahanbakhsh has been one of the few players to speak publicly about the experience of being in Mexico. He even sat down for an interview.

Reflecting on an earlier visit to the country, Jahanbakhsh recalled an incident in which he and a friend were confronted by armed robbers. He said the situation changed when the attackers discovered they were Iranian.

"They love Iranians," Jahanbakhsh said, describing an encounter that ended without serious harm.

The story has now attracted attention across international media and has briefly shifted focus away from the challenges surrounding the team's preparations.

Local club officials in Tijuana had little time to prepare. Work was carried out over several weeks to meet FIFA requirements, while security measures around the site were increased.

Iran did not get the kind of preparation they had hoped for. They had to make do with a recently organised match against Club Tijuana, when they defeated their Under-21 side 3-0 in a training match. A proposed friendly against Grenada was cancelled too.

Iran will open their World Cup campaign against New Zealand on June 16 before facing Belgium and Egypt in matches scheduled to be played in the United States.

There had been uncertainty over whether the Iranian squad would be allowed to enter the U.S. because of ongoing political tensions. American authorities have since confirmed that players and officials will be permitted to travel for tournament matches.

Questions however remain for supporters hoping to follow the team.

Iran's World Cup ticket allocation was temporarily suspended because of complications linked to U.S. sanctions. FIFA says it is working to help Iranian fans attend matches, but many supporters are still waiting for clarity on travel and ticket access.

There have been recent signs that diplomatic efforts are continuing. U.S. President Donald Trump has said progress is being made towards an agreement that could reduce tensions. But a formal deal is still awaited.

For the moment, under the shadow of the patrol vans, and armed guards, the Iran players continue to prepare in their bubble in Mexico, ahead of the tournament.

Featured Video Of The Day

Tushar Deshpande's Brilliant Final Act Ensures Thrilling Win For RR Over Gujarat Titans